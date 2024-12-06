by Robert Eric Shoemaker

It is possible to train roses to grow up and over walls, evading their presence. To climb. Escape. Be unruly. Language is the same sort of plant if nurtured. Organic and ravishing.

—from “Unto Herself,” Interlude by Stephanie Michele

C. M. Chady’s recent anthology Embodied Unconscious: The Feminine Space of Sexuality, Surrealism, and Experimentation in Literature gathers a unique “community within a creative lineage”: experimental women writers affiliated with Naropa University’s Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics reflecting on the fifty-year audio archive of the school’s famed Summer Writing Program. Transcriptions of lectures and panels from the program, along with introductory “interludes” written for the anthology, are presented with the aim of locating related historical and contemporary zones of women writers in the 20th and 21st centuries.

The book is divided into two parts: The first half is on language, poetics, and gender, while the second is more specific to gender and the unconscious, especially in Surrealism and Dada. Selected voices from the archive include Jane Augustine, Joanne Kyger, Erica Hunt, Bernadette Mayer, Gertrude Stein, Clarice Lispector, Mina Loy, and Lorine Niedecker. One can listen to the audio recordings of these talks at Naropa University’s library website for a multimedia experience.

The essayists collectively gesture at shared lineages of women writers to honor their importance, address their historical underrepresentation, and highlight their potential to inspire today’s writers. If language is gendered, the contributors agree, then creative writing can reorient language so as not to be “unconsciously repeating the world to myself,” in contributor Marlie McGovern’s words. “Our realities are shaped through language,” editor Chady concurs, and women in experimental literary traditions have constructed a space outside of “language that simply didn’t work” by using “innovation out of necessity.”

Through the interlude and transcript clusters along with writing prompts, the essayists document their creative engagement with the archive. Importantly, however, the anthology’s choices and methods are guided by voices and traditions that speak to each contributor rather than by a canon or a predetermined idea of what readers want; Augustine, represented in a substantial seven of the included fourteen talks from the Summer Writing Program, must have struck a chord with many of them. The book is thus meant to be a subjectively experienced guidebook to select parts of the archive, not a cogent argument about the whole of women’s experimental writing.

Situating the archive as a thing to experience certainly embodies Naropa’s approach to creativity and lineage—this is a meditation, not a thesis. Still, core to Embodied Unconscious is an argument for re- or un-defining woman-ness by becoming in writing, to borrow Simone de Beauvoir’s famous phrase, “one is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” As the contributors each define their own woman-ness using the archive, we see how the category “woman” means multiple things to this group—and even to some essayists individually. But while defining gender and sexuality, placing texts in concert with identity, and identifying the poetic techniques and values that follow are all central to Naropa’s legacy, the tension between claiming space for women (as recompense for oppression) and un-defining spaces as supposedly for either women or men (in order to remove that gendered power dynamic) is palpable.

Fortunately, the anthology presents options for engagement with identity-based questions. Identitarian definition often precludes varieties of sexual and gender experience beyond the normative (e.g. cis and hetero), while the complete loss of categories can invalidate collective and individual experiences. The in-between of definition and un-definition, the becoming space, is the more fruitful area to explore, and Embodied Unconscious makes its home in that space, inviting the reader to wander its pathways without settling in one interlude or transcript.

One of the most compelling aspects of Embodied Unconscious is how the finer differences in poetics between the contributors and their chosen forebears hinge on what “woman” means and who carries which aspects of that label. Questions about the feminine and its presence in poetry are illuminating, inviting, and heartfelt when presented subjectively; when presented as objective truth, however, they can read as exclusive, incomplete, or even inaccurate. There are clear tensions here between waves of feminism; remaking the feminine and preserving versions of it inscribed by certain authors; using labels with different assumptions and intentions (e.g. queer and bisexual) to describe the same writers; modes of writing (some more scholarly and some more lyrical); and conflicting trends of progressive politics.

The most well-written interludes engage the lyrical identities of the writers voiced from the archive through the essayists’ own aesthetic modes, including feminist surrealism and eco-poetics. This suggests that personal connection with a poet through the archive can create a sense of discovery leading to creative innovation and an identity-based autonomous zone of community—or as contributor Stephanie Michele illustrates it in an essay on Mina Loy, “Wide open. Gold flecks clustered of imagination hanging by silk threads. Trace.”

Some engagements embracing multiplicity shine out. Michele composes her first essay in Gertrude Stein’s “language matriculated into a science” to illustrate her debt to Stein’s work and Stein’s importance to our contemporary literary world. This is a capacious style, an embodiment of Stein’s language-altering logic rather than a description of it, that remains critical and inquisitive, integrating quotations as italicized lyrics among the author’s own. Michele’s enjambment of Stein and herself allows her arguments to blossom without precluding anything or anyone else’s multiplicity: “a sentence is restless and multiple,” she proclaims. Further, she brings Stein and Google into the same space, recognizing what this anthology, born of technology (of recordings, of ghosts speaking), has the capacity to be.

In her second essay, Michele paints a dreamscape in which Mina Loy appears to her, for what better way to honor an ancestor than in their own tongue: “moon high, glazed light over a mountain’s skin.” Kathy Tun also crafts a lyrical take on lineage, arguing that women writers speak back through the archive to hopeful “understudies” who hear echoes of themselves in their words and ask to walk in their roles. In Tun’s extended metaphor of performing a part, mere imitation in the costume of Mina Loy or Lorine Niedecker becomes difficult: “how did an experimental artist respond to the call?” she asks. It’s time for the understudy, walking on, to become their own interpretation of the role and for the stars of the lineage to light her way forward.

Tun’s metaphor is an outstanding way to imagine the passing of the torch in the experimental tradition, but also begs the question of whether nonbinary or male writers might step into these roles with the same intentions. Such moments in Embodied Unconscious pose an imaginary that has multiple genders and invite non-female readers to embrace that imaginary for the interlude’s duration. These readers aren’t disallowed from women’s experimental writing—we’re encouraged to read beyond our gendered experience, and the expansive lyrical aesthetic of some essays pushes us to shift paradigms rather than grapple with identity labels—but some essays do not quite relinquish the categorical terminology that they use to undefine gender.

Chloe Tsolakoglou, for example, argues that it seems foolish to write from within dichotomies when experience is not gendered; using Clarice Lispector as the example of a “perfect combination of feminine and masculine,” she then reverts to a “feminine imaginary” as her target creative, illustrating how even when an author’s inclination is toward becoming both, the definition of both still rests on either. This is possibly a product of theorists like Luce Irigaray and Helene Cixous, who were writing when these recordings were made; more recent queer and feminist scholarship dissolves the gender binary further, so it would be exciting to see Naropa’s archive reexamined with these dissolutions in mind.

Sex, gender, and other identity categories do not imply a readership or a writership; they position a poet in time in how they express themselves, but they do not dictate a static interest for later generations. This is why, of the options presented in the anthology, the selection of a poetic lineage by an energized acolyte is more exciting than the lying-in-wait of a lineage to be accessed by password; rather than gaining entry to a predetermined canon through identity, one can find kinship with the identity of a poetic ancestor queerly or even in tension, like the kinship with Robert Duncan and H. D. that Joanne Kyger mentions. The distance between these poles is a vivid subtext of Embodied Unconscious, a spectrum along which to place one’s own position in relation to poetics from all corners of the archive, to which no one roadmap or canon exists. Beyond the specific writers it engages, this book speaks to the very paths we travel to dream ourselves into a future. As Chady writes, “we contribute to the lineage as it becomes us, forever entwining us with ideas of the past, present, and future”— whichever future we can manage to embrace.