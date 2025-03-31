The Mariner's Mirror

poems by Damion Searls
36 pages, perfect bound
published 2025
Sailing on a sea of language, renowned translator Damion Searls here offers his first gathering of original poetry—and steers his sturdy craft on a voyage at once abstract and dappled with specificity, a watery suite that captures the nuances of one reader’s journey through books. Haunted by voices and printing techniques, and with nothing but beauty as his North Star, Searls accomplishes the poet’s dream: He holds up the mirror and tells us what it feels like to be him.
About the author
Damion Searls, one of the most admired and prolific literary translators of our day, has translated books from German, Norwegian, French, and Dutch by dozens of classic modern writers, including Proust, Rilke, Robert Walser, Ingeborg Bachmann, Uwe Johnson, Ariane Koch, and eight Nobel Laureates, including Jon Fosse. He is also the author of The Philosophy of Translation, The Inkblots (a history of the Rorschach Test and biography of its creator), and the story collection What We Were Doing and Where We Were Going; his first novel, Analog Days, will be published in fall 2025 by Coffee House Press. Visit him at damionsearls.com.