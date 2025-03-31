The Mariner's Mirror

Damion Searls, one of the most admired and prolific literary translators of our day, has translated books from German, Norwegian, French, and Dutch by dozens of classic modern writers, including Proust, Rilke, Robert Walser, Ingeborg Bachmann, Uwe Johnson, Ariane Koch, and eight Nobel Laureates, including Jon Fosse. He is also the author of The Philosophy of Translation, The Inkblots (a history of the Rorschach Test and biography of its creator), and the story collection What We Were Doing and Where We Were Going; his first novel, Analog Days, will be published in fall 2025 by Coffee House Press. Visit him at damionsearls.com.