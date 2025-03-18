Volume 29, Number 4, Winter 2024 (#116)

To purchase issue #116 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Tara Campbell: Digging, Dancing Gargoyles | interviewed by Allison Wyss

Wendy Chen: Honor the Past While Making the Future Our Own

| interviewed by Michael Prior

V. Joshua Adams: To Speak in More Than One Voice | interviewed by Ken Walker

FEATURES

A Look Back: Edgar A. Poe: Mournful and Never-ending Remembrance

| Kenneth Silverman | by Anne Perry

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

A Look Back: Now That Memory Has Become So Important | Karl Gartung

| by Joe Napora

PLUS: Cover art by Alex Kuno

FICTION REVIEWS

Ocean Stirrings: A Work of Fiction in Tribute to Louise Landgon Norton Little, Working Mother and Activist, Mother of Malcolm X and Seven Siblings | Merle Collins | by Paul Buhle

Blood on the Brain | Esinam Bediako | by Marcie McCauley

States of Emergency | Chris Knapp | by Mario Giannone

She Throws Herself Forward to Stop the Fall | Dave Newman | by Zack Kopp

Playground | Richard Powers | by Emil Siekkinen

Living Things | Munir Hachemi | by Nick Hilbourn

A Life in Chameleons | Selby Wynn Schwartz | by Jennifer Sears

NONFICTION REVIEWS

The Way That Leads Among the Lost: Life, Death, and Hope in Mexico City’s Anexos | Angela Garcia | by Nic Cavell

The Holocaust: An Unfinished History | Dan Stone | by Robert Zaller

Systemic: How Racism is Making Us Sick | Layal Liverpool | by Doug MacLeod

Gregory Corso: Ten Times a Poet | Leon Horton & Michele McDannold, eds. | by Patrick James Dunagan

The Braille Encyclopedia: Brief Essays on Altered Sight | Naomi Cohn | by Meryl Natchez

Bite By Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees | Aimee Nezhukumatathil | by Amy L. Cornell

POETRY REVIEWS

I Was Working | Ariel Yelen | by Austin Adams

36 Ways of Writing a Vietnamese Poem | Nam Le | by John Bradley

Bluff | Danez Smith | by Walter Holland

Brid | Lauren Shapiro | by Kristen Hanlon

Wild Pack of the Living | Eileen Cleary | by Dale Cottingham

TRANZ | Spencer Williams | by SG Huerta

The Belly of the Whale | Claudia Prado | by John Bradley

ART/COMICS REVIEWS

The Fluxus Newspaper 1964–1979 | George Brecht and Fluxus Editorial Council for Fluxus, ed. | by Richard Kostelanetz

The Work of Art: How Something Comes from Nothing | Adam Moss | by Greg Baldino

Drafted | Rick Parker | by Paul Buhle

