Volume 29, Number 4, Winter 2024 (#116)

INTERVIEWS

Tara Campbell: Digging, Dancing Gargoyles  |  interviewed by Allison Wyss
Wendy Chen: Honor the Past While Making the Future Our Own 
interviewed by Michael Prior
V. Joshua Adams: To Speak in More Than One Voice  |  interviewed by Ken Walker

FEATURES

A Look Back: Edgar A. Poe: Mournful and Never-ending Remembrance 
|  Kenneth Silverman  |  by Anne Perry
The New Life a comic by Gary Sullivan
A Look Back: Now That Memory Has Become So Important  |  Karl Gartung 
by Joe Napora

PLUS: Cover art by Alex Kuno

FICTION REVIEWS

Ocean Stirrings: A Work of Fiction in Tribute to Louise Landgon Norton Little, Working Mother and Activist, Mother of Malcolm X and Seven Siblings  |  Merle Collins  |  by Paul Buhle
Blood on the Brain  |  Esinam Bediako  |  by Marcie McCauley
States of Emergency  |  Chris Knapp  |  by Mario Giannone
She Throws Herself Forward to Stop the Fall  |  Dave Newman  |  by Zack Kopp
Playground  |  Richard Powers  |  by Emil Siekkinen
Living Things  |  Munir Hachemi  |  by Nick Hilbourn
A Life in Chameleons  |  Selby Wynn Schwartz  |  by Jennifer Sears

NONFICTION REVIEWS

The Way That Leads Among the Lost: Life, Death, and Hope in Mexico City’s Anexos  |  Angela Garcia  |  by Nic Cavell
The Holocaust: An Unfinished History  |  Dan Stone  |  by Robert Zaller
Systemic: How Racism is Making Us Sick  |  Layal Liverpool  |  by Doug MacLeod
Gregory Corso: Ten Times a Poet  |  Leon Horton & Michele McDannold, eds. |  by Patrick James Dunagan
The Braille Encyclopedia: Brief Essays on Altered Sight  |  Naomi Cohn  |  by Meryl Natchez
Bite By Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees  |  Aimee Nezhukumatathil  |  by Amy L. Cornell

POETRY REVIEWS

I Was Working  |  Ariel Yelen  |  by Austin Adams
36  Ways of Writing a Vietnamese Poem  |  Nam Le  |  by John Bradley
Bluff  |  Danez Smith  |  by Walter Holland
Brid  |  Lauren Shapiro  |  by Kristen Hanlon
Wild Pack of the Living  |  Eileen Cleary  |  by Dale Cottingham
TRANZ  |  Spencer Williams  |  by SG Huerta
The Belly of the Whale |  Claudia Prado  |  by John Bradley

ART/COMICS REVIEWS

The Fluxus Newspaper 1964–1979  |  George Brecht and Fluxus Editorial Council for Fluxus, ed. |  by Richard Kostelanetz
The Work of Art: How Something Comes from Nothing  |  Adam Moss  |  by Greg Baldino
Drafted  |  Rick Parker  |  by Paul Buhle

