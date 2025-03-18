Volume 29, Number 4, Winter 2024 (#116)

To purchase issue #116 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Tara Campbell: Digging, Dancing Gargoyles | interviewed by Allison Wyss
Wendy Chen: Honor the Past While Making the Future Our Own
| interviewed by Michael Prior
V. Joshua Adams: To Speak in More Than One Voice | interviewed by Ken Walker
FEATURES
A Look Back: Edgar A. Poe: Mournful and Never-ending Remembrance
| Kenneth Silverman | by Anne Perry
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
A Look Back: Now That Memory Has Become So Important | Karl Gartung
| by Joe Napora
PLUS: Cover art by Alex Kuno
FICTION REVIEWS
Ocean Stirrings: A Work of Fiction in Tribute to Louise Landgon Norton Little, Working Mother and Activist, Mother of Malcolm X and Seven Siblings | Merle Collins | by Paul Buhle
Blood on the Brain | Esinam Bediako | by Marcie McCauley
States of Emergency | Chris Knapp | by Mario Giannone
She Throws Herself Forward to Stop the Fall | Dave Newman | by Zack Kopp
Playground | Richard Powers | by Emil Siekkinen
Living Things | Munir Hachemi | by Nick Hilbourn
A Life in Chameleons | Selby Wynn Schwartz | by Jennifer Sears
NONFICTION REVIEWS
The Way That Leads Among the Lost: Life, Death, and Hope in Mexico City’s Anexos | Angela Garcia | by Nic Cavell
The Holocaust: An Unfinished History | Dan Stone | by Robert Zaller
Systemic: How Racism is Making Us Sick | Layal Liverpool | by Doug MacLeod
Gregory Corso: Ten Times a Poet | Leon Horton & Michele McDannold, eds. | by Patrick James Dunagan
The Braille Encyclopedia: Brief Essays on Altered Sight | Naomi Cohn | by Meryl Natchez
Bite By Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees | Aimee Nezhukumatathil | by Amy L. Cornell
POETRY REVIEWS
I Was Working | Ariel Yelen | by Austin Adams
36 Ways of Writing a Vietnamese Poem | Nam Le | by John Bradley
Bluff | Danez Smith | by Walter Holland
Brid | Lauren Shapiro | by Kristen Hanlon
Wild Pack of the Living | Eileen Cleary | by Dale Cottingham
TRANZ | Spencer Williams | by SG Huerta
The Belly of the Whale | Claudia Prado | by John Bradley
ART/COMICS REVIEWS
The Fluxus Newspaper 1964–1979 | George Brecht and Fluxus Editorial Council for Fluxus, ed. | by Richard Kostelanetz
The Work of Art: How Something Comes from Nothing | Adam Moss | by Greg Baldino
Drafted | Rick Parker | by Paul Buhle
To purchase issue #116 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.