Alex Kuno is an artist and illustrator living and working out of his studio in the Lowertown arts district in Saint Paul. He’s currently working on two solo shows, opening in Seattle in December and Philadelphia in March of 2025. See more on Instagram @alexkuno; Etsy.com/shop/AlexKunoArtwork; and Alexkuno.bigcartel.com.

"Pond" 2023, Oil on Muslin and Panel