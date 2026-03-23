Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport 2026

Rain Taxi's Twin Cities Literary Calendar is once again publishing its pocket-sized Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport—offering readers a fun way to visit bookstores and win discounts and prizes. Our annual Bookstore Passport celebrates both Independent Bookstore Day (this year taking place on April 25, 2026) and our metropolitan area’s bounty of great community-based bookstores!

Illustrated by local artist Kevin Cannon, the Passport is FREE to pick up at any participating store between Wednesday, April 22, 2026 and Sunday, April 26, 2026. During these five days, travel to as many of them as you can, because you can get your Passport stamped at each store you visit during that time span. Each stamped page becomes a future discount coupon for that store, and getting multiple stamps makes you eligible to win great prizes!

We encourage you to share your bookstore journey on social media and to tag us (@raintaxireview) on Instagram, Facebook, or X.

How It Works​

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Participating Stores

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Prizes

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