Jamie Kalakaru-Mava

Wish for Spring, 10" x 18" paint on canvas

Jamie (Schumacher) Kalakaru-Mava is a visual artist and accomplished writer. Her written work has been featured by Pollen, the Star Tribune, and the Minnesota Women’s Press. Her book It’s Never Going to Work was released in 2018 and details the ups and downs of starting an arts nonprofit. (Spoiler: it did work, at least for a little while.)

Jamie received a master's degree in innovation in nonprofit management. She currently works with LISC Twin Cities, building the capacity of the more than two dozen cultural and creative districts of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Jamie currently lives in Bloomington with her partner, Nick, their two daughters, a rescue pup named Rufus, a still unnamed betta fish, and four chickens. While she is available for hire, she would also like to warn you that she dabbles in the dark arts with only limited success. Find out more at jamie-schumacher.com.