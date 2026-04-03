Tuesday, May 12 • 7 pm

Moon Palace Books

3032 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis

Join us for a deep dive into 21st-century documentary poetry!

25 years ago, we hosted poet Mark Nowak in our reading series for his stunning first book Revenants. Join us as we welcome Nowak to the Rain Taxi stage again for his latest work, . . . AGAIN. Combining poetry and photographs, wordplay and sober documentation, . . . AGAIN looks at the depredations of capitalism and other societal ills in an attempt to make sense of a bitterly divided nation. At this special event, Nowak will read from . . . AGAIN, and then discuss the book in conversation with Rain Taxi editor Eric Lorberer.

About the Author:

Mark Nowak is one of America’s most innovative political poets. Heralded by Adrienne Rich for “regenerating the rich tradition of working-class literature,” his books include Revenants, Shut Up Shut Down, Coal Mountain Elementary, Social Poetics, and . . . AGAIN, all published by Coffee House Press. The recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim, Lannan, and Creative Capital foundations, Nowak is founding director of the Worker Writers School, a sought-after speaker on documentary poetry, and author of the introduction to Celes Tisdale’s When the Smoke Cleared: Attica Prison Poems and Journal (Duke University Press, 2022).

(author photo by Lisa Arrastia)