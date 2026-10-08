Dean Young

Copper Canyon Press ($17)

by William Stobb

It’s fitting that the first posthumous collection of Dean Young’s poetry, Creature Feature, should come into the world just as the first full retrospective in thirty years of Marcel Duchamp’s work is launched at the New York MOMA. Young (1955-2022) wrote in a world transformed by Duchamp, who, after exhausting his potential as a Modernist painter in Nude Descending a Staircase, broke through formal limitations that others didn’t even realize existed, creating a whole new dimension of art through his readymades and late masterwork, Étant Donné. Duchamp’s influence on Young is apparent in a fierce spirit of play directed toward refreshed vision. Carrying forward the revolutionary intentions of Surrealism and Dada, Young’s poems break free of monotonous habitual constructs and reveal vivid, thrilling realities that we rarely notice amid our mundane routines. Line after line, the electricity of Dean Young’s poems shocks readers back to life.

At the start of “The Language of Flowers is in Much Disrepair,” Young takes us inside the mad laboratory of his art, where the creature shudders into existence:

I’m ready for a new poem.

Sure, it’ll still be on a first-name basis

with ants in eye sockets,

rain on ruined lawns,

the plethora of household solvents’

explosive potential.

It’ll still be astounded by translucence

pressure causes in what it doesn’t shatter.

In the making of a poem, Young will see some predictably poetic things: the cycle of life and death (ants in eye sockets), some banal suburban futility (life-giving rain on lawns already ruined), and even the violence implicit in the chemistry of toxic products we use to sterilize our lives. But if these revelations feel a little humdrum to some (though not to this reader), the process leads to deeper insights: contact with the fragile wonders at the core of life’s tectonics. The powerful forces of reality can shatter us, but they can also make us strong and uniquely beautiful.

But don’t underestimate the shatter. Creature Feature is full of calamities and intimations of breakdown—like a country song, but with a new wave flavor. “I’ll never be happy again,” says Young in “In the Wild.” And in “Welcome to the Neighborhood”: “It’s not like loneliness ever killed anyone. // Loneliness kills everyone.” In their excellent, brief afterword to the volume, Young’s literary executors––Dobby Gibson and Matt Hart––crack the biographical door a little, allowing readers to see inside Young’s own difficult passages. “Dean had become isolated in his final years, a situation compounded by the pandemic. He was struggling with declining health and failed relationships. . . . Creature Feature is Dean’s darkest book.”

While the presumption of autobiography in poetry can be misleading or irrelevant for many poets and traditions, Dean Young’s case proves there’s an artistic reason to center the poems around their real-life author. In his only volume of prose, the astoundingly brilliant The Art of Recklessness: Poetry as Assertive Force and Contradiction (Graywolf Press, 2010), Young aligns himself with both Romanticism and Surrealism in honoring “poetic procedure as life lived, and life lived as poetic procedure.” Not only should poems be informed by real events, emotions, imaginations—this is the only way the poems will succeed as art works—but also the writing of the poems should shape the poet’s life, so that by living in alignment with the truth and beauty of the work, the poet manifests a new world that might transcend the political and economic banalities and of mainstream culture—small scale blinders that can channel us into large-scale human calamity. In reading Dean Young, readers can ignore the idea that a work of art is self-contained and instead remember the author was a living, breathing entity, striving to live a truly human life at the dramatic center of each of poem.

As Creature Feature was hitting bookstore shelves this past spring, the New York Times published a review of the book, which is big news for a poetry collection. Written by Jeff Gordinier, it’s a well-intentioned review and should expand the audience for the book, but unfortunately, it works from the false premise that the dizzying leaps and landings of Young’s poems are the product of cognitive degradations that our technological age hath wrought:

Maybe you feel like something is wrong with your brain. Your thoughts won’t stand still. … lately the machine of your attention has turned into a poodle chasing squirrels in Central Park, dashing here and darting there and never catching anything at all. Even now, perhaps, you’re having trouble staying fixed on this paragraph. Your phone beckons you with texts from friends and calamitous news from around the world.

Gordinier concludes that “Dean Young saw this coming,” but this reader disagrees. Young was neither a victim of nor a commentator on some intellectual diminishment endemic to his era. He worked from a sophisticated and clearly understood surrealist platform, where the drama of a “chance meeting on a dissecting table of a sewing machine and umbrella” (as surrealist progenitor Lautréamont put it) can deconstruct conventional narratives and help us see new ways of living. Young’s digressive, disjunctive poems scout ahead from our world, performing a honeybee’s waggle dance that invites us to follow: “The imagination is forever in advance of criticism,” he explains in The Art of Recklessness, citing Rimbaud: “Poetry will no longer beat within action: it will be before it”.

Young’s saxophones, tennis balls, peaches, phosphates, loophas, dachshunds, and tongs gleam in the light of artistic display, as Duchamp’s urinal-cum-fountain reveals the beauty of even debased materials. Anything can be wondrous in a Dean Young poem, and the buoyancy in Creature Feature might restore your faith in the power of art to renew the world, but there’s an ache in there too. Can we feel fully alive? Can we ever arrive? One thinks of Marcel Marceau—a sad-faced mime performing so delightfully—but is that not the banal construct of the self, still holding sway with all its aches and pains?

I am tired of having a body.

Maybe this is what Whitman meant.

To feel like a wasp in a Coke can,

a dot in a Seurat, part of some madding

flood but utterly alone. —from “Impulse Control”

A mortal longing perforates the collection, and readers can probably relate since the COVID-19 pandemic shoved our loneliness epidemic toward apocalypse. However, given the artistic legacy Young has mapped out for himself, it’s fair to wonder why his poems commit so fully to the Western construct of the self. Aren’t our worst problems directly related to its narcissistic needs? Loneliness, and its corresponding tendency to consume as a replacement for connection. Individual privilege, and its thoughtless exercises at the expense of others. War and eco-devastation as manifestations of childish existential tantrums. Young’s poems hold on to a contemporary American self that a lot of contemporary poetry seeks to transcend. Does this represent a failure to carry artistic ideals all the way through?

In my view, Young was way too smart to have been oblivious to this dynamic, and his cleaving to the self is a gesture of a shared reality to the reader that can sometimes become opaque. And anyway, what am I, Dean Young, supposed to do about my dead cat’s ashes in this coffee can and the daffodils exploding around the power plant?

In other words, it’s just how Dean Young rolled. Yes, he wrote in deep relationship to counter-culture histories in art and literature, but he also felt the joys and pains of being alive in our time, and he brought it all to his thankfully prolific career. He leaves us with twenty collections (roughly a thousand poems) filled with moments of signature agility, and Creature Feature delivers some great Dean Young moments. Take these sparkling neurotransmissions from “The Disarticulated Monster at the Heart of the Array”:

just entering the hospital feels like never getting out

like there’s nothing too high to dive from

like you’re not allowed to bring your dog

this road’s not on any map

a lot can be done with pumpkin seeds

I have seen the best minds swear they’re leaving the planet

spooky action at a distance

fake meat barbecues.

Or these from “Clinamen,” a title referring to an ancient intuition that a swerve in the fabric of reality led to the very kind of explosive collision that brought the universe into existence:

I wonder if she ever thinks of me,

the one who I helped carry the terrapin out of traffic,

the one who kissed me at the crash site.

I have tried to welcome the breaks in the pattern

to allow the soul to escape. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tried not to let the dew get me

with its shimmer-for-a-moment ethos,

but also accept how all things vanish

with nothing more than whiffs of accelerant . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Often I was forced into compliance,

which I quickly shook off in the rain,

the inflorescent rain.

Maybe a lamb, maybe a lion.

Entirely blooming inside.

Creature Feature thrills through the power of an art that conducts consciousness into such fluent music. In his early collection Beloved Infidel (Wesleyan University Press, 1992), Young overtly honored the action painting of artists like Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning, and that energy of furious uncalculated motion finding strange balances continues to animate his poems, even after their author has gone elsewhere.

The physical object of the book is to be admired as well as its contents. The cover features a wrap-around collage by the poet, and the author photo at the back is not a glamour shot of Young, but a snap of Boris Karloff in full makeup as Frankenstein’s monster. It’s funny and clever and aligned with the book’s titular concept, but there is pathos here, too: captured in a pensive moment off-set, Karloff stares into the distance like a man distracted by the unbearable lightness of his being. Looking at this photo, I can’t help but wonder: After a 2011 heart transplant, did Young see himself as a kind of cobbled together meat creature?

Creature Feature does feel uneven at times, though admittedly there’s a certain amount of shimmy in any Dean Young book, as he stands with Duchamp on the question of imperfection in art: “It’s better with the crack.” Mistakes, for Young, are essential to the exploratory spirit of art. “What may seem like a mistake may in fact be the most important point in the poem, where the poet is trying to discover new territory, new methods and materials,” he exclaims in The Art of Recklessness. In the physical world we know that error is the mechanism of the mutations that generate evolution, and Young can always be counted on to generate his poems through the heat of spontaneity. At times, however, these poems lean on discursive crutches through regressive gestures that prop the poems up, instead of surging forward through a pulse of artistic images.

The risk is existing in the first place.

Enough with the close-ups,

I’m ready for some far-aways.

Sure, the new poem’s best friend

is still a three-legged dog trying to rip

the squeak out of a rubber toy. —from “The Language of Flowers Is in Much Disrepair”

Here, Young returns to the rhetorical gesture of “Sure” (used earlier in the poem to describe “the new poem”—see the first quotation in this review) to resuscitate the poem when it might be flatlining; it’s not a huge blemish on “The Language of Flowers Is in Much Disrepair,” but it raises the larger issue of how such conversational props suggest that the poet is not working with maximal freedom. Similarly, at the end of “Malpractice,” Young resolves a flurry of imagery in a cliché:

Wild hypnagogic berries

grow by the shore where desolate angels

may pour foundations, and demons design

the curriculum, and anyone who doesn’t know

they’re at the beck of strange mighty forces

isn’t eating in the same restaurants I am.

Watch yourself. This ain’t the shallow end.

Ending with the restaurants would leave us with a proposition / image that illustrates the connection between mundane culture and existential peril; by telling us , the poem ends up feeling a little pedantic, over-committed to message in the way an advertisement might be.

Fortunately, these lapses don’t last for long. In “Mexico,” the very next poem in the book, Young rediscovers the power of his imagination unleashed:

Just because I didn’t care enough about money?

Neck broken, the head still nods. Heart ripped out still sobs.

Stone with a hole for a face, Sunflower, flamethrower, new lover,

Door to a more darker dark.

Here, the dynamics of an ending relationship, and the future that lies beyond it, are fully transformed into a hypnotic, riveting image sequence with a primitive power that hits readers in the chest, and not just the language processing centers of the brain. I hope that readers new to this extraordinary American poet will feel the electricity of Creature Feature’s clearest moments and reach back in his catalog toward individual collections like Skid (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2002) and Primitive Mentor (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2008), or his alphabetically organized volume of selected poems, Bender (Copper Canyon Press, 2012). At the height of his powers, Young hurled lightning bolts down from the mountains in poems that challenge us to risk true authenticity in our lives.

The Lilly Library at Indiana University has acquired and archived Young’s papers, and Gibson and Hart have proven themselves as dedicated literary executors who truly understood and loved the poet. Readers can therefore hope we might see one or two more Dean Young collections lumber forth into the light of day, with an “arrrrgh” or two for the “fucking villagers” threatening to pitchfork any innocent creature who walks a little off-balance and might be wearing, say, a bolt in the side of their head.