Volume 31, Number 2, Summer 2026 (#122)

Volume 31, Number 2, Summer 2026 (#122)

To purchase issue #122 using Paypal, click here.
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INTERVIEWS

Lindsay Stuart Hill:  Clearer Than Mirrors Interviewed by Brianna Flavin
Sara Maurer:  Dispatch from the Rural North  |  Interviewed by Amber Ruth Paulen
Shavaun Scott: The Wounded Healer  |  Interviewed by Emma Ramos

FEATURES

250 Years of American Literature: Second in a Four-Part Series

Introductory Note  | by Eric Lorberer
The New Life  |  by Gary Sullivan
A Fragmentary History of the U. S. Book Trade  by Chris Barsanti
Is American Literature a “National Literature”?  by Patrick James Dunagan
Set in Minnesota: The Case for Place in a Decade’s Worth of “Best Books”  |  by Anesa Miller

PLUS: Cover art by: Erik Krenz

FICTION REVIEWS

Sunset at Zero Point  |  Simon Stålenhag |  by Mike Piero
On the Calculation of Volume (Book IV)  | Solvej Balle  |  by Vera Tomasi
May Contain Murder  |  Orlando Murrin  |  by Nell Beram
Last Seen  |  Christopher Castellani  |  by Sara Harley
Lone Dog Road  |  Kent Nerburn  | by Thomas Rain Crowe
Double Play on the Red Line  |  Rajesh C. Oza  |  by Rohit Chopra
Krackle’s Last Movie  |  Chelsea Sutton  |  by Davis MacMillan

NONFICTION / ART REVIEWS

Flagrant, Self-Destructive Gestures: A Biography of Denis Johnson  |  Ted Geltner  |  by Robert Detman
Returning to Benjamin: Art in the Age of AI  |  Victor Burgin  |  by Kyle Sossamon
Glacial Optics  |  Tristan Duke  |  by Greg Bem
The Heart Folds Early  |  Jill Christman  |  by Kelly Fordon
The Ultimate Hidden Truth of the World . . .  |  David Graeber  |  by Poul Houe
Ctrl+Alt+Chaos: How Teenage Hackers Hijack the Internet  |  Joe Tidy  |  by Douglas C. MacLeod, Jr.

POETRY REVIEWS

The Strange Wondrous Works of Eleanor Eleanor  |  Kathryn Cowles  |  by Kasey Jueds
Say Fire  |  Selma Asotic  |  by John Bradley
Diary of Small Discontents: New and Selected Poems 1974–2024  |  John Yau  |  by Amelia Sage Van Donsel
This Household of Earthly Nature  |  Cody-Rose Clevidence  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
Ars Poeticas  |  Juliana Spahr  |  by Daniela Naomi Molnar 
Monk Fruit  |  Edward Salem  |  by Richard Hamilton
Exercises 1950–1960  |  Yannis Ritsos  |  by John Bradley
Transit  |  David Baker  |  by Alexis David

COMICS REVIEW

The Once and Future Riot  |  Joe Sacco  |  by Paul Buhle

ESSAY

Sweet-Talked by AI  |  by Peg Guilfoyle

To purchase issue #122 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.