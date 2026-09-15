Volume 31, Number 2, Summer 2026 (#122)

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INTERVIEWS

Lindsay Stuart Hill: Clearer Than Mirrors | Interviewed by Brianna Flavin

Sara Maurer: Dispatch from the Rural North | Interviewed by Amber Ruth Paulen

Shavaun Scott: The Wounded Healer | Interviewed by Emma Ramos

FEATURES

250 Years of American Literature: Second in a Four-Part Series

Introductory Note | by Eric Lorberer

The New Life | by Gary Sullivan

A Fragmentary History of the U. S. Book Trade | by Chris Barsanti

Is American Literature a “National Literature”? | by Patrick James Dunagan

Set in Minnesota: The Case for Place in a Decade’s Worth of “Best Books” | by Anesa Miller

PLUS: Cover art by: Erik Krenz

FICTION REVIEWS

Sunset at Zero Point | Simon Stålenhag | by Mike Piero

On the Calculation of Volume (Book IV) | Solvej Balle | by Vera Tomasi

May Contain Murder | Orlando Murrin | by Nell Beram

Last Seen | Christopher Castellani | by Sara Harley

Lone Dog Road | Kent Nerburn | by Thomas Rain Crowe

Double Play on the Red Line | Rajesh C. Oza | by Rohit Chopra

Krackle’s Last Movie | Chelsea Sutton | by Davis MacMillan

NONFICTION / ART REVIEWS

Flagrant, Self-Destructive Gestures: A Biography of Denis Johnson | Ted Geltner | by Robert Detman

Returning to Benjamin: Art in the Age of AI | Victor Burgin | by Kyle Sossamon

Glacial Optics | Tristan Duke | by Greg Bem

The Heart Folds Early | Jill Christman | by Kelly Fordon

The Ultimate Hidden Truth of the World . . . | David Graeber | by Poul Houe

Ctrl+Alt+Chaos: How Teenage Hackers Hijack the Internet | Joe Tidy | by Douglas C. MacLeod, Jr.

POETRY REVIEWS

The Strange Wondrous Works of Eleanor Eleanor | Kathryn Cowles | by Kasey Jueds

Say Fire | Selma Asotic | by John Bradley

Diary of Small Discontents: New and Selected Poems 1974–2024 | John Yau | by Amelia Sage Van Donsel

This Household of Earthly Nature | Cody-Rose Clevidence | by Patrick James Dunagan

Ars Poeticas | Juliana Spahr | by Daniela Naomi Molnar

Monk Fruit | Edward Salem | by Richard Hamilton

Exercises 1950–1960 | Yannis Ritsos | by John Bradley

Transit | David Baker | by Alexis David

COMICS REVIEW

The Once and Future Riot | Joe Sacco | by Paul Buhle

ESSAY

Sweet-Talked by AI | by Peg Guilfoyle

To purchase issue #122 using Paypal, click here.

To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.