Volume 31, Number 2, Summer 2026 (#122)
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INTERVIEWS
Lindsay Stuart Hill: Clearer Than Mirrors | Interviewed by Brianna Flavin
Sara Maurer: Dispatch from the Rural North | Interviewed by Amber Ruth Paulen
Shavaun Scott: The Wounded Healer | Interviewed by Emma Ramos
FEATURES
250 Years of American Literature: Second in a Four-Part Series
Introductory Note | by Eric Lorberer
The New Life | by Gary Sullivan
A Fragmentary History of the U. S. Book Trade | by Chris Barsanti
Is American Literature a “National Literature”? | by Patrick James Dunagan
Set in Minnesota: The Case for Place in a Decade’s Worth of “Best Books” | by Anesa Miller
PLUS: Cover art by: Erik Krenz
FICTION REVIEWS
Sunset at Zero Point | Simon Stålenhag | by Mike Piero
On the Calculation of Volume (Book IV) | Solvej Balle | by Vera Tomasi
May Contain Murder | Orlando Murrin | by Nell Beram
Last Seen | Christopher Castellani | by Sara Harley
Lone Dog Road | Kent Nerburn | by Thomas Rain Crowe
Double Play on the Red Line | Rajesh C. Oza | by Rohit Chopra
Krackle’s Last Movie | Chelsea Sutton | by Davis MacMillan
NONFICTION / ART REVIEWS
Flagrant, Self-Destructive Gestures: A Biography of Denis Johnson | Ted Geltner | by Robert Detman
Returning to Benjamin: Art in the Age of AI | Victor Burgin | by Kyle Sossamon
Glacial Optics | Tristan Duke | by Greg Bem
The Heart Folds Early | Jill Christman | by Kelly Fordon
The Ultimate Hidden Truth of the World . . . | David Graeber | by Poul Houe
Ctrl+Alt+Chaos: How Teenage Hackers Hijack the Internet | Joe Tidy | by Douglas C. MacLeod, Jr.
POETRY REVIEWS
The Strange Wondrous Works of Eleanor Eleanor | Kathryn Cowles | by Kasey Jueds
Say Fire | Selma Asotic | by John Bradley
Diary of Small Discontents: New and Selected Poems 1974–2024 | John Yau | by Amelia Sage Van Donsel
This Household of Earthly Nature | Cody-Rose Clevidence | by Patrick James Dunagan
Ars Poeticas | Juliana Spahr | by Daniela Naomi Molnar
Monk Fruit | Edward Salem | by Richard Hamilton
Exercises 1950–1960 | Yannis Ritsos | by John Bradley
Transit | David Baker | by Alexis David
COMICS REVIEW
The Once and Future Riot | Joe Sacco | by Paul Buhle
ESSAY
Sweet-Talked by AI | by Peg Guilfoyle
To purchase issue #122 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.