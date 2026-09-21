Uŋčí Makhá's Shawl (Grandmother Earth's Shawl)

Marlena Myles, a self-taught Spirit Lake Dakota artist in St. Paul, Minnesota, brings Indigenous history, language, and traditions into modern contexts through children’s books, augmented reality, murals, and more. Her notable works include augmented reality public art installations such as the Dakota Spirit Walk, Sacred Hoop Walk and Wodakota Walk. She has exhibited at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and other prestigious galleries, created a Google Doodle, and launched Wíyouŋkihipi Productions to promote Dakota culture. In 2023, she won the Knight Arts + Tech Fellowship, Joyce Award, and created her first documentary, "Realms of Resilience". Learn more about this artist here.