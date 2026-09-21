Volume 31, Number 3, Fall 2026 (#123)
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250 Years of American Literature
Introductory Note | by Eric Lorberer
The New Life | by Gary Sullivan
Those Nations of Poets: On Jerome Rothenberg’s Shaking the Pumpkin:
Traditional Poetry of the Indian North Americas | by John Bradley
A Fragmentary History of the U. S. Comic Book Trade | by Chris Barsanti
A Remarkable Collection of Angels: A History of the 6 Gallery Reading | David S. Wills
| by Zack Kopp
INTERVIEWS
Mark Nowak: Seasonal Work | Interviewed by Eric Lorberer
Sara Levine: When the Story Crumbles | Interviewed by Rachel Robbins
PLUS: Cover art by: Marlena Myles
FICTION REVIEWS
Rasputin Swims the Potamic | Ben Fountain | by Steven G. Kellman
Objects of Desire | Adam O’Fallon Price | by Haylee G. Morman
My Year in Paris with Gertrude Stein | Deborah Levy | by Jillian Damiani
The Lifeguard | Laura Kasischke | by Christopher Connor
There Is No Antimemetics Division | QNTM | by Laurie Sara Oliver
Babylon, South Dakota | Tom Lin | by Amber Ruth Paulen
Transcription | Ben Lerner | by Lawrence Knowles
Fights! | Scott McClanahan | by Conor Hultman
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Storyteller: The Life of Robert Louis Stevenson | Leo Damrosch
and A Wilder Shore: The Romantic Odyssey of Fanny and Robert Louis Stevenson | Camille Peri
| by Mike Dillon
Nowhere Near | Miko Revereza | by Amanda L. Andrei
Socially Wired: How Culture Shapes Our Brains | Matthew W. Schelke | by Douglac C. MacLeod, Jr.
My Bad: A Personal History of the Queer Nineties and Beyond | Hugh Ryan | by Claude Peck
Hitchcock and Herrmann: The Friendship and Film Scores that Changed Cinema | Steven C. Smith | by Nell Beram
Criticism Without Authority: Gene Swenson’s and Jill Johnston’s Queer Practices | Jennifer Sichel | by Lauren R. Fulton
Little Apocalypses: Essays on Motherhood, Climate Change, and Hope at the End of the World
| Kaitlyn Teer | by Jo Ann Zimmerman
POETRY REVIEWS
Winter Night Rabbit Worries | Yoo Heekyung | by John Colburn
Las Horas Imposibles / The Impossible Hours | Octavio Quintanilla | by Jonathan Fletcher
Shard | Judith Roitman | by Norman Fischer
Visitations | Julia Alvarez | by Lawrence Knowles
Hide | Carolina Ebeid | by John Bradley
Garden City | Sara Elkamel | by Nick Hilbourn
OTHER FEATURES:
From the Backlist: Living! Go and Dream | Julien Poirer | by Richard Kostelanetz
The Satrapi Moment: In Memoriam Marjane Satrapi 1969–2026 | by Paul Buhle
To purchase issue #123 using Paypal, click here.
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