Volume 31, Number 3, Fall 2026 (#123)

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250 Years of American Literature

Introductory Note | by Eric Lorberer

The New Life | by Gary Sullivan

Those Nations of Poets: On Jerome Rothenberg’s Shaking the Pumpkin:

Traditional Poetry of the Indian North Americas | by John Bradley

A Fragmentary History of the U. S. Comic Book Trade | by Chris Barsanti

A Remarkable Collection of Angels: A History of the 6 Gallery Reading | David S. Wills

| by Zack Kopp

INTERVIEWS

Mark Nowak: Seasonal Work | Interviewed by Eric Lorberer

Sara Levine: When the Story Crumbles | Interviewed by Rachel Robbins

PLUS: Cover art by: Marlena Myles

FICTION REVIEWS

Rasputin Swims the Potamic | Ben Fountain | by Steven G. Kellman

Objects of Desire | Adam O’Fallon Price | by Haylee G. Morman

My Year in Paris with Gertrude Stein | Deborah Levy | by Jillian Damiani

The Lifeguard | Laura Kasischke | by Christopher Connor

There Is No Antimemetics Division | QNTM | by Laurie Sara Oliver

Babylon, South Dakota | Tom Lin | by Amber Ruth Paulen

Transcription | Ben Lerner | by Lawrence Knowles

Fights! | Scott McClanahan | by Conor Hultman

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Storyteller: The Life of Robert Louis Stevenson | Leo Damrosch

and A Wilder Shore: The Romantic Odyssey of Fanny and Robert Louis Stevenson | Camille Peri

| by Mike Dillon

Nowhere Near | Miko Revereza | by Amanda L. Andrei

Socially Wired: How Culture Shapes Our Brains | Matthew W. Schelke | by Douglac C. MacLeod, Jr.

My Bad: A Personal History of the Queer Nineties and Beyond | Hugh Ryan | by Claude Peck

Hitchcock and Herrmann: The Friendship and Film Scores that Changed Cinema | Steven C. Smith | by Nell Beram

Criticism Without Authority: Gene Swenson’s and Jill Johnston’s Queer Practices | Jennifer Sichel | by Lauren R. Fulton

Little Apocalypses: Essays on Motherhood, Climate Change, and Hope at the End of the World

| Kaitlyn Teer | by Jo Ann Zimmerman

POETRY REVIEWS

Winter Night Rabbit Worries | Yoo Heekyung | by John Colburn

Las Horas Imposibles / The Impossible Hours | Octavio Quintanilla | by Jonathan Fletcher

Shard | Judith Roitman | by Norman Fischer

Visitations | Julia Alvarez | by Lawrence Knowles

Hide | Carolina Ebeid | by John Bradley

Garden City | Sara Elkamel | by Nick Hilbourn



OTHER FEATURES:

From the Backlist: Living! Go and Dream | Julien Poirer | by Richard Kostelanetz

The Satrapi Moment: In Memoriam Marjane Satrapi 1969–2026 | by Paul Buhle

To purchase issue #123 using Paypal, click here.

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