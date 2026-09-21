Volume 31, Number 3, Fall 2026 (#123)

Volume 31, Number 3, Fall 2026 (#123)

To purchase issue #123 using Paypal, click here.
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250 Years of American Literature

Introductory Note  |  by Eric Lorberer
The New Life  |  by Gary Sullivan
Those Nations of Poets: On Jerome Rothenberg’s Shaking the Pumpkin:
Traditional Poetry of the Indian North Americas by John Bradley
A Fragmentary History of the U. S. Comic Book Trade  | by Chris Barsanti
A Remarkable Collection of Angels: A History of the 6 Gallery Reading  |  David S. Wills 
by Zack Kopp

INTERVIEWS

Mark Nowak: Seasonal Work  |  Interviewed by Eric Lorberer
Sara Levine: When the Story Crumbles  |  Interviewed by Rachel Robbins

PLUS: Cover art by: Marlena Myles

FICTION REVIEWS

Rasputin Swims the Potamic  |  Ben Fountain  |  by Steven G. Kellman
Objects of Desire  |  Adam O’Fallon Price  |  by Haylee G. Morman
My Year in Paris with Gertrude Stein  |  Deborah Levy  |  by Jillian Damiani
The Lifeguard  |  Laura Kasischke  |  by Christopher Connor
There Is No Antimemetics Division  |  QNTM  |  by Laurie Sara Oliver
Babylon, South Dakota  |  Tom Lin  |  by Amber Ruth Paulen
Transcription  |  Ben Lerner  |  by Lawrence Knowles
Fights!  |  Scott McClanahan  |  by Conor Hultman

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Storyteller: The Life of Robert Louis Stevenson  |  Leo Damrosch
and A Wilder Shore: The Romantic Odyssey of Fanny and Robert Louis Stevenson  |  Camille Peri 
|  by Mike Dillon
Nowhere Near  |  Miko Revereza  |  by Amanda L. Andrei
Socially Wired: How Culture Shapes Our Brains  |  Matthew W. Schelke  |  by Douglac C. MacLeod, Jr.
My Bad: A Personal History of the Queer Nineties and Beyond  |  Hugh Ryan  |  by Claude Peck
Hitchcock and Herrmann: The Friendship and Film Scores that Changed Cinema  |  Steven C. Smith  |  by Nell Beram
Criticism Without Authority:  Gene Swenson’s and Jill Johnston’s Queer Practices  |  Jennifer Sichel  |  by Lauren R. Fulton
Little Apocalypses: Essays on Motherhood, Climate Change, and Hope at the End of the World 
|  Kaitlyn Teer  |  by Jo Ann Zimmerman

POETRY REVIEWS

Winter Night Rabbit Worries  |  Yoo Heekyung  |  by John Colburn
Las Horas Imposibles / The Impossible Hours  |  Octavio Quintanilla  |  by Jonathan Fletcher
Shard  |  Judith Roitman  |  by Norman Fischer
Visitations  |  Julia Alvarez  |  by Lawrence Knowles
Hide  |  Carolina Ebeid  |  by John Bradley
Garden City  |  Sara Elkamel  |  by Nick Hilbourn

OTHER FEATURES:

From the Backlist: Living! Go and Dream  |  Julien Poirer  |  by Richard Kostelanetz
The Satrapi Moment: In Memoriam Marjane Satrapi 1969–2026  |  by Paul Buhle

To purchase issue #123 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.