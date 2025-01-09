by Nic Cavell

A phenomenal work of sociology and anthropology, Jesse Katz’s The Rent Collectors focuses on Giovanni Macedo, who botched a gang hit which resulted in the death of an infant and called down a hit on himself that was itself botched. Macedo, who was eighteen years old when he committed the crime, became the center of a nationwide manhunt and ultimately turned himself in, then assisted local and federal cases against the Columbia Lil Cycos. Many words in The Rent Collectors are devoted to the machinations of the gang’s higher-ups whose orders Macedo was assigned to carry out. But though Macedo’s narrative is harrowing and Katz’s presentation of it is powerfully critical, this book works its strongest magic in the evocation of the undocumented lives of immigrants in MacArthur Park, who repurpose the neighborhood into a vibrant site of street vending even as they are shaken down by both a police force empowered to levy exorbitant fines and the Columbia Lil Cycos, who charge for vending on their turf—two sets of “rent collectors.”

Katz first documented MacArthur Park and its vendors for the Los Angeles Times in the 1980s. When his son left for college in 2011, Katz moved to the neighborhood and became further fascinated by the local economy. In this book, he has excavated the lineage of the park, describing changes in storefront businesses and the make-up of the mostly undocumented vendors who have used the public space across generations. Here is USA Donuts, with its “La Vida Loca” mural by 18th Streeters artfully and ominously announcing their territory with paintings of sub-machine guns and a “snake-wrapped woman”; there is the Video Mania, where Macedo and his handlers stopped to gather their wits just before embarking on their crime. We meet old stalwarts of the neighborhood such as the Matiases, whose daughter Shorty walks the line between friendship and informant with both police and gang members, eventually becoming a key witness for the District Attorney’s office; we also meet newcomers like Francisco Clemente, an undocumented worker who began vending in the evenings as a side hustle from his day job operating an auto repair shop. Clemente arrived in 2007 after the Columbia Lil Cycos had instituted a tax on all vendors on their turf, but he chafed against their authority and fought a mostly solitary battle against the extortion along with two women: Jessica Guzman, a fellow vendor he began a relationship with, and Daniela Garcia, Jessica’s friend who was pregnant by another man and for whom Clemente felt responsible.

And of course there is Macedo, who we learn is a miracle—he survived being throttled with a rope and tossed off a cliff along a hazardous roadway in Mexico. Despite his cooperation with authorities after the fact, he acted for the Columbia Lil Cycos, and on September 15, 2007, he was given a weapon and asked to gun down Clemente for his obstinance. Clemente took four bullets—one is still embedded in his jaw and another lodged near his spine—but survived. Garcia, whose baby had only been born twenty-three days prior, grabbed the infant as soon as the shots rang out, only to discover that he was foaming blood at the mouth; there was little doubt in her mind that whoever killed him was a monster.

Macedo, who didn’t know Clemente, the two women, or the infant before he pulled the trigger, was immediately hit with remorse, although in prison he had an uphill battle imagining the full scale of his crime, knowing so little about the lives of those most closely affected. When he pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to fifty-one years and four months for voluntary manslaughter and three counts of attempted murder, plus gang and gun enhancements. But in the years since the sentencing a new view of justice embracing second chances has taken hold in California: It has been shown that in offenders under the age of twenty-five, the brain and its impulse control centers are not yet fully formed. As such, Macedo, who committed his crime at age eighteen, may have the opportunity to take decades off his sentence, along with around 16,000 other California inmates.

For most of MacArthur Park’s history street vending has been illegal, and with or without the gangs, sellers have been hassled by the police. When Trump was elected in 2016 and the rhetoric against undocumented immigrants turned especially venomous, there was finally political will to make immigrants’ lives easier by decriminalizing their vending. But what began as goodwill toward the undocumented community quickly became onerous; rules about how far off the street, how far away from storefronts, and how far away from streetlights and other vendors didn’t take into account crowded MacArthur Park realities. Fines were again instituted for vending in any way that deviated from the new rules, and just like before, they were of a size that would negate a significant chunk of profits, crippling the immigrants’ enterprise. Despite a wave of new Latino politicians in the city’s firmament, the undocumented community continued to be treated as a blemish on the urban landscape.

Clemente and Guzman got a break when one of the LAPD detectives who worked their case decided to sponsor Clemente for a green card, navigating the channels of an opaque legal system; the couple now have four children. Garcia slipped through the cracks and into the criminal justice system for theft and drug offenses. The shot-callers Macedo helped put behind bars are serving lengthy sentences. After surviving two RICO cases, the Columbia Lil Cycos are as strong as ever in MacArthur Park, with new personnel earning the chance to work for the Mexican Mafia, the godfathers of Latino gangs who operate from within facilities like the federal “supermax” prison in Colorado. And the immigrant vendors continue to suffer slings and arrows in the shadow of government neglect and reprisal. In The Rent Collectors, Katz tells all their stories with aplomb.