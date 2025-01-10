by Sandra Hager Eliason

Mimi Zieman wasn’t sure why she stuffed her dancing shoes into the bag she was packing for her trip to Mount Everest, but when the team was stuck at base camp with another delay, she pulled the shoes out to do dance routines on a flat rock, lifting everyone’s spirits. Zieman’s memoir, Tap Dancing on Everest, describes her time as a medic for a team attempting to scale the east face of Everest without oxygen or sherpa support. The book chronicles the dangerous expedition, beginning as the support teams’ binoculars search the heights for any trace of missing climbers and ending with a harrowing trip down the mountain; between, Zieman explains how her life path led her to this adventure.

Dance gave Zieman strength in her early life, and her job as a field researcher in the Rocky Mountains later drew her to continue exploring the mountains. She booked a flight to Nepal the day she was accepted to medical school. Zieman knew it normally took years to get a climbing permit—she would be a doctor by then—but when the expedition leader obtained one earlier than expected, she got permission to leave in the middle of her medical training, with the intent to conduct a research project on high altitude medicine (which she studied while also completing her regular medical school curriculum).

Nature lovers will appreciate Zieman’s vivid descriptions of scenery:

As spectators, we watched the natural elements sing and dance in a dramatic showcase. . . . Act One was the changing cones and shafts of sunrise, the lifting veil of night revealing pink and orange and yellow spotlights. Act Two was the main act of the day . . . showering us with the brightness of whites . . . until the swift fall of shadows enveloped us in the chill of twilight. . . . Act Three, the finale, shined with the twinkle and swoosh of star and moon. . . . the waning sun spraying golden on the peaks, the white caps shimmering under a final dust of blue before black.

As the expedition encounters delay after delay, Zieman expertly conveys the climbers’ frustration and urgency. Zieman also offers detailed insight into the Everest expedition process—needed equipment, support, food, and the creation of camps set up at increasing altitudes to support the climbers.

The only woman on her trip, Zieman describes the discomfort of being around so much testosterone-fueled energy, but she does not wallow: When a mountain climber brags “I know I can make the top . . . I’m going to come back. Plan my own Everest expedition,” she blurts, “Well, if you need a doctor for your next expedition, call me.”

Overall, Tap Dancing on Everest is an enjoyable memoir with something to offer readers of travel, nature, medicine, or science writing—as well as anyone who appreciates a compelling, real-life adventure tale.