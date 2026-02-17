Rain Taxi at AWP Baltimore

March 5 - 7, 2026

Baltimore Convention Center

Baltimore, Maryland

Visit us at Table T649 in the AWP Bookfair!

As usual, Rain Taxi will be taking part in the annual AWP Conference & Bookfair, which this year takes place in Baltimore. Stop by our table to say hi, and see how we're celebrating 30 years of Rain Taxi with great deals on chapbooks and more. Plus become a member or renew your membership and receive a special gift!

Book Reviews & Literary Community:

Why Criticism Continues to Matter

Room 311, Level 300, Baltimore Convention Center

9:00 am to 10:15 am

Session code: T106

Rain Taxi editor Eric Lorberer will take part in a panel about book reviews. Fellow presenters include Alyse Bensel, Robin Becker, and Kathleen Rooney.

Click here to learn more.