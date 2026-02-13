2026 Rain Taxi Readings and Events

Translating the World: Ed Bok Lee, Robert Hedin, and Kaija Straumanis

Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Magers & Quinn Booksellers; co-sponsored by Rain Taxi

Photo by Kelly Everding; pictured from left to right are Ed Bok Lee, Robert Hedin, Eric Lorberer, and Kaija Straumanis

Amidst continued winter chills and challenges in the Twin Cities, a standing-room only crowd gathered at Magers & Quinn Booksellers for an evening of literary translation, with three acclaimed translators presenting recently published works: Ed Bok Lee (Hail, Che! by Korean poet Pak Jeong-dae); Robert Hedin (The Mountains of Kong by Norwegian poet Dag T. Straumsvag); and Kaija Straumanis (The River by Latvian novelist Laura Vinogradova). The evening was moderated by Rain Taxi Review of Books editor Eric Lorberer, and began with a poem read by Ayub Iman, an undergraduate at Metro State University.

Click here to view the video recording of this event on our YouTube channel.