2025 Rain Taxi Readings and Events

Independent Bookstore Passport 2025

April 23 through April 27, 2025

Hundreds of people took part in celebrating and supporting our local independent bookstores by picking up a free Twin Cities Independent Bookstore Passport and filling them up with stamps! See more info here.

Damion Searls

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Rain Taxi held a literary salon celebrating the publication of The Mariner's Mirror, poems by acclaimed writer and translator Damion Searls! You can purchase this chapbook here.

Vincent Katz

Thursday, June 12, Milkweed Books

Rain Taxi and Milkweed Books welcomed poet Vincent Katz to the Twin Cities! Katz will read from his newest collection, Daffodil and Other Poems, and then was joined in conversation by local poet Dobby Gibson.