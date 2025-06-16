Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley #2 by Areca Roe

Areca Roe is an artist based in Mankato and Minneapolis, Minnesota. She uses photography as well as video, sculpture, and installation to explore the interface between the natural and human domains.

Roe is an Associate Professor of photography and video at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and a member of Rosalux Gallery, an artist collective in Minneapolis. Her work has been featured on several websites, including The New York Times, Lenscratch, Colossal, Slate, Juxtapoz, WIRED, National Geographic, and Fast Company; as well as in print for Der Spiegel Wissen and Le Monde. Her work recently became part of the permanent collection at the Minnesota Museum of American Art and the Minnesota Historical Society. Roe has received several grants and fellowships supporting her work, including the Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant and the Art(ists) on the Verge Fellowship. Visit her at arecaroe.com.