Volume 31, Number 1, Spring 2026 (#121)

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INTERVIEWS

Shangyang Fang: Words for Lost Music | Interviewed by Mathew Weitman

Jeremy M. Davies: The House Always Wins | Interviewed by Michael Ward

FEATURES

250 Years of American Literature: First in a Four-Part Series

Introductory Note | by Eric Lorberer

The New Life | by Gary Sullivan

An American Book(ish) Miscellany | compiled by Chris Barsanti

Would I Burn Palaces? The Poetry of Sarah Morgan Bryan Piatt | by Stephanie Burt

Photographic Memory: William Henry Jackson and the American West | Bill Griffith | by Paul Buhle

PLUS: Cover art by Jamie Kalakaru-Mava

POETRY REVIEWS

Collected Poems of Stanley Plumly | Stanley Plumly | by Walter Holland

The Equestrian Turtle and Other Poems | César Moro | by Noah Hale

Even Time Bleeds | Jeannette L. Clariond | by Jeffrey Cyphers Wright

Equinox Island | Jean Fanchette | by Joel Hernandez

Ground Work: Poems 2020–2025 | Michael Daley | by Bethany Reid

Mandible Wishbone Solvent | Asiya Wadud | by Jami Macarty

Black Holes and Their Feeding Habits | Kiyoko Reidy | by Charley Eatchel

When the Horses | Mary Ellen Callier | by Dale Cottingham

I Do Know Some Things | Richard Siken | by Matthew Valades

Mother, Daughter, Augur | Mary Simmons | by Robert Eric Shoemaker

Second Line | Al Maginnes | by Peter Mladinic

FROM THE BACKLIST

The Miraculous Day of Amalia Gómez | John Rechy | by Erwin Kamuene

NONFICTION REVIEWS

A Treacherous Secret Agent: How Literature Spoke Truth to Power During the Red Scare | Marjorie Garber | by Zoe Berkovitz

Fawning: Why the Need to Please Makes Us Lose Ourselves—and How to Find Our Way Back | Dr. Ingrid Clayton | by Karen DeBonis

The Threshold and the Ledger | Tom McCarthy | by Nic Cavell

The Irish Goodbye: Micro-Memoirs | Beth Ann Fennelly| by Renée E. D’Aoust

Cat | Rebecca van Laer | by Mary Christine Kane

Mega Milk: Essays | Megan Milks | by Jillian Damiani

Marion Greenwood: Portrait and Self-Portrait: A Biography | Joanne B. Mulcahy | by Terese Svoboda

On Painting: Courses, March–June 1981 | Gilles Deleuze | by Ruby Sonnek

FICTION REVIEWS

The Land in Winter | Andrew Miller | by Steven G. Kellman

Crocosmia | Miranda Mellis | by Arien Wolf

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny | Kiran Desai | by Grace Utomo

Pillars of Creation | Carlos Nicolás Flores | by Rosa Martha Villarreal

Scenes of Life | Fatma Aliye | by M. Sevgi Sen

Fulfillment | Lee Cole | by Richard Klin

To purchase issue #121 using Paypal, click here.

To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.