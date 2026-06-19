Volume 31, Number 1, Spring 2026 (#121)

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INTERVIEWS
Shangyang Fang: Words for Lost Music | Interviewed by Mathew Weitman
Jeremy M. Davies: The House Always Wins | Interviewed by Michael Ward
FEATURES
250 Years of American Literature: First in a Four-Part Series
Introductory Note | by Eric Lorberer
The New Life | by Gary Sullivan
An American Book(ish) Miscellany | compiled by Chris Barsanti
Would I Burn Palaces? The Poetry of Sarah Morgan Bryan Piatt | by Stephanie Burt
Photographic Memory: William Henry Jackson and the American West | Bill Griffith | by Paul Buhle
PLUS: Cover art by Jamie Kalakaru-Mava
POETRY REVIEWS
Collected Poems of Stanley Plumly | Stanley Plumly | by Walter Holland
The Equestrian Turtle and Other Poems | César Moro | by Noah Hale
Even Time Bleeds | Jeannette L. Clariond | by Jeffrey Cyphers Wright
Equinox Island | Jean Fanchette | by Joel Hernandez
Ground Work: Poems 2020–2025 | Michael Daley | by Bethany Reid
Mandible Wishbone Solvent | Asiya Wadud | by Jami Macarty
Black Holes and Their Feeding Habits | Kiyoko Reidy | by Charley Eatchel
When the Horses | Mary Ellen Callier | by Dale Cottingham
I Do Know Some Things | Richard Siken | by Matthew Valades
Mother, Daughter, Augur | Mary Simmons | by Robert Eric Shoemaker
Second Line | Al Maginnes | by Peter Mladinic
FROM THE BACKLIST
The Miraculous Day of Amalia Gómez | John Rechy | by Erwin Kamuene
NONFICTION REVIEWS
A Treacherous Secret Agent: How Literature Spoke Truth to Power During the Red Scare | Marjorie Garber | by Zoe Berkovitz
Fawning: Why the Need to Please Makes Us Lose Ourselves—and How to Find Our Way Back | Dr. Ingrid Clayton | by Karen DeBonis
The Threshold and the Ledger | Tom McCarthy | by Nic Cavell
The Irish Goodbye: Micro-Memoirs | Beth Ann Fennelly| by Renée E. D’Aoust
Cat | Rebecca van Laer | by Mary Christine Kane
Mega Milk: Essays | Megan Milks | by Jillian Damiani
Marion Greenwood: Portrait and Self-Portrait: A Biography | Joanne B. Mulcahy | by Terese Svoboda
On Painting: Courses, March–June 1981 | Gilles Deleuze | by Ruby Sonnek
FICTION REVIEWS
The Land in Winter | Andrew Miller | by Steven G. Kellman
Crocosmia | Miranda Mellis | by Arien Wolf
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny | Kiran Desai | by Grace Utomo
Pillars of Creation | Carlos Nicolás Flores | by Rosa Martha Villarreal
Scenes of Life | Fatma Aliye | by M. Sevgi Sen
Fulfillment | Lee Cole | by Richard Klin
To purchase issue #121 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.