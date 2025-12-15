Volume 30, Number 4, Winter 2025 (#120)

Volume 30, Number 4, Winter 2025 (#120)

To purchase issue #120 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Patrick Lawler:  Swallowed by a Hyperobject  |  Interviewed by John Bradley
Andrew Grace:  If only, heaven notwithstanding, there was an Ohio Ohio enough  |  Interviewed by Tiffany Troy

FEATURES

Letter from the Editor  |  by Eric Lorberer
More than a Magazine: Rain Taxi Highlights
Trauma and Its Possessions by Jehanne Dubrow
Fifty Years On: Paul Fussell’s The Great War and Modern Memory  |  by Mike Dillon
Habits of Mind: A Short Essay on the Work of Tim Nolan  by Bubba Henson
The New Life  |  a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS: Cover art by Kelly Everding

FICTION REVIEWS

Mr. Breakfast  |  Jonathan Carroll  |  by James Sallis
Happiness and Love  |  Zoe Dubno  |  by Drew Basile
The Remembered Soldier  |  Anjet Daanje  |  by Alice-Catherine Carls
We Are Green and Trembling  |  Gabriela Cabezón Cámara  |  by Mary Luna
Blue Futures, Break Open  |  Zoë Gadegbeku  |  by Lindsey Drager
Iris and the Dead  |  Miranda Schreiber  |  by Michelle Melles
Songs of No Provenance  |  Lydi Conklin  |  by Lauren Bo

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Meditations: The Assorted Prose of Barbara Guest  |  Barbara Guest 
by Patrick James Dunagan
Unsavory Thoughts  |  Thomas Walton  |  by Greg Bem
Perfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal  |  Mohammed El-Kurd 
by Andrew Benzinger
Replace the State:  How to Change the World When Elections and Protests Fail 
|  Sasha Davis  |  by Douglas C. MacLeod, Jr.
Even Strange Ghosts Can Be Shared: The Collected Letters of Jack Spicer 
|  Jack Spicer  |  by Patrick James Dunagan

POETRY REVIEWS

Portable City  |  Karen Kovacik  |  by Jessica Reed
Firespitter: The Collected Poems of Jayne Cortez  |  Jayne Cortez 
by Walter Holland
No Known Coordinates  |  Maria Terrone  |  by Dawn Leas
Pathemata, Or, The Story of My Mouth  |  Maggie Nelson  |  by Christian Teresi
After the Operation  |  Elizabeth T. Gray, Jr.  |  by Jay Butler
The Complete Poems  | Wendy Barker  |  by Zachary T. Sokoloski
Apostle of Desire  |  Bruce Weigl  |  by Walter Holland
Requiem and Other Poems  |  Aharon Shabtai  | by John Bradley
Towards a Retreat  |  Samaa Abdurraqib  |  by Mike Bove

COMICS REVIEW

10,000 Ink Stains: A Memoir  |  Jeff Lemire  |  by David Beard

To purchase issue #120 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.