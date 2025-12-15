Volume 30, Number 4, Winter 2025 (#120)

INTERVIEWS

Patrick Lawler: Swallowed by a Hyperobject | Interviewed by John Bradley

Andrew Grace: If only, heaven notwithstanding, there was an Ohio Ohio enough | Interviewed by Tiffany Troy

FEATURES

Letter from the Editor | by Eric Lorberer

More than a Magazine: Rain Taxi Highlights

Trauma and Its Possessions | by Jehanne Dubrow

Fifty Years On: Paul Fussell’s The Great War and Modern Memory | by Mike Dillon

Habits of Mind: A Short Essay on the Work of Tim Nolan | by Bubba Henson

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS: Cover art by Kelly Everding

FICTION REVIEWS

Mr. Breakfast | Jonathan Carroll | by James Sallis

Happiness and Love | Zoe Dubno | by Drew Basile

The Remembered Soldier | Anjet Daanje | by Alice-Catherine Carls

We Are Green and Trembling | Gabriela Cabezón Cámara | by Mary Luna

Blue Futures, Break Open | Zoë Gadegbeku | by Lindsey Drager

Iris and the Dead | Miranda Schreiber | by Michelle Melles

Songs of No Provenance | Lydi Conklin | by Lauren Bo

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Meditations: The Assorted Prose of Barbara Guest | Barbara Guest

| by Patrick James Dunagan

Unsavory Thoughts | Thomas Walton | by Greg Bem

Perfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal | Mohammed El-Kurd

| by Andrew Benzinger

Replace the State: How to Change the World When Elections and Protests Fail

| Sasha Davis | by Douglas C. MacLeod, Jr.

Even Strange Ghosts Can Be Shared: The Collected Letters of Jack Spicer

| Jack Spicer | by Patrick James Dunagan

POETRY REVIEWS

Portable City | Karen Kovacik | by Jessica Reed

Firespitter: The Collected Poems of Jayne Cortez | Jayne Cortez

| by Walter Holland

No Known Coordinates | Maria Terrone | by Dawn Leas

Pathemata, Or, The Story of My Mouth | Maggie Nelson | by Christian Teresi

After the Operation | Elizabeth T. Gray, Jr. | by Jay Butler

The Complete Poems | Wendy Barker | by Zachary T. Sokoloski

Apostle of Desire | Bruce Weigl | by Walter Holland

Requiem and Other Poems | Aharon Shabtai | by John Bradley

Towards a Retreat | Samaa Abdurraqib | by Mike Bove

COMICS REVIEW

10,000 Ink Stains: A Memoir | Jeff Lemire | by David Beard

