Volume 30, Number 4, Winter 2025 (#120)
To purchase issue #120 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Patrick Lawler: Swallowed by a Hyperobject | Interviewed by John Bradley
Andrew Grace: If only, heaven notwithstanding, there was an Ohio Ohio enough | Interviewed by Tiffany Troy
FEATURES
Letter from the Editor | by Eric Lorberer
More than a Magazine: Rain Taxi Highlights
Trauma and Its Possessions | by Jehanne Dubrow
Fifty Years On: Paul Fussell’s The Great War and Modern Memory | by Mike Dillon
Habits of Mind: A Short Essay on the Work of Tim Nolan | by Bubba Henson
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS: Cover art by Kelly Everding
FICTION REVIEWS
Mr. Breakfast | Jonathan Carroll | by James Sallis
Happiness and Love | Zoe Dubno | by Drew Basile
The Remembered Soldier | Anjet Daanje | by Alice-Catherine Carls
We Are Green and Trembling | Gabriela Cabezón Cámara | by Mary Luna
Blue Futures, Break Open | Zoë Gadegbeku | by Lindsey Drager
Iris and the Dead | Miranda Schreiber | by Michelle Melles
Songs of No Provenance | Lydi Conklin | by Lauren Bo
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Meditations: The Assorted Prose of Barbara Guest | Barbara Guest
| by Patrick James Dunagan
Unsavory Thoughts | Thomas Walton | by Greg Bem
Perfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal | Mohammed El-Kurd
| by Andrew Benzinger
Replace the State: How to Change the World When Elections and Protests Fail
| Sasha Davis | by Douglas C. MacLeod, Jr.
Even Strange Ghosts Can Be Shared: The Collected Letters of Jack Spicer
| Jack Spicer | by Patrick James Dunagan
POETRY REVIEWS
Portable City | Karen Kovacik | by Jessica Reed
Firespitter: The Collected Poems of Jayne Cortez | Jayne Cortez
| by Walter Holland
No Known Coordinates | Maria Terrone | by Dawn Leas
Pathemata, Or, The Story of My Mouth | Maggie Nelson | by Christian Teresi
After the Operation | Elizabeth T. Gray, Jr. | by Jay Butler
The Complete Poems | Wendy Barker | by Zachary T. Sokoloski
Apostle of Desire | Bruce Weigl | by Walter Holland
Requiem and Other Poems | Aharon Shabtai | by John Bradley
Towards a Retreat | Samaa Abdurraqib | by Mike Bove
COMICS REVIEW
10,000 Ink Stains: A Memoir | Jeff Lemire | by David Beard
To purchase issue #120 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.