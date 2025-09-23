Volume 30, Number 3, Fall 2025 (#119)

To purchase issue #119 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Marcia Butler: Woolfian Voyager | Interviewed by E. J. Levy

Esteban Rodríguez: No Choice But To Believe | Interviewed by Tiffany Troy

FEATURES

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

René Char: Resistant | by Mike Dillon

From the Backlist: Wanda Coleman | Heart First Into This Ruin: The Complete American Sonnets | by Walter Holland

PLUS: Cover art by Jeffrey Hansen

FICTION

Pink Slime | Fernanda Trias | by James Sallis

Nadja | André Breton | by Daniel Barbiero

Voices of the Fallen Heroes | Yukio Mishima | by Ruby Sonnek

The Imagined Life | Andrew Porter | by Jonathan Fletcher

The Harmattan Winds | Sylvain Trudel | by Alice-Catherine Carls

The Café With No Name | Robert Seethaler | by Lisa Seidenberg

The Height of Land | M. C. Benner Dixon | by Mike Piero

Man Picks Flower | Roger King | by E. J. Iannelli

The City Changes Its Face | Eimear McBride | by Vera Tomasi

Lonesome Ballroom | Madeline McDonnell | by McKenzie Watson-Fore

NONFICTION

Black Surrealist: The Legend of Ted Joans | Steven Belletto

| by Patrick James Dunagan

Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers | Caroline Fraser

| by Chris Barsanti

The Third Reich of Dreams: The Nightmares of a Nation | Charlotte Beradt

| by W. C. Bamberger

The Wild Dark: Finding the Night Sky in the Age of Light | Craig Childs

| by Emily Wortman-Wunder

An Island To Myself: The Place of Solitude in an Active Life | Michael N. McGregor

| by Joanne B. Mulcahy

Home Club: Up-and-Comers and Comebacks at Acme Comedy Company

| Patrick Strait | by Joshua Preston

POETRY

Concerning the Angels | Rafael Alberti | by John Bradley

Paper Crown | Heather Christle | by Dobby Gibson

Beef Cherries | Misha Crafts | by Valentine Freeman

Late to the Search Party | Steven Espada Dawson | by Nic Cavell

My Love Is Water | Rob Macaisa Colgate | by Robert Eric Shoemaker

Jalousie | Allyson Paty | by Ralph Pennel

No Swaddle | Mackenzie Kozak | by Barbara Roether

The Glass Clouding | Masaoka Shiki | by Judy Halebsky

Long Island Triptych and Selected Poems | Lindley Williams Hubbell

| by Dennis Barone

COMICS

Charlotte Brontë before Jane Eyre | Glynnis Fawkes

Persephone’s Garden | Glynnis Fawkes

1177 B.C.: A Graphic History of the Year Civilization Collapsed

| Eric H. Cline and Glynnis Fawkes | by Andrew Cleary

