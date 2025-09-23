Volume 30, Number 3, Fall 2025 (#119)

To purchase issue #119 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Marcia Butler: Woolfian Voyager | Interviewed by E. J. Levy
Esteban Rodríguez: No Choice But To Believe | Interviewed by Tiffany Troy
FEATURES
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
René Char: Resistant | by Mike Dillon
From the Backlist: Wanda Coleman | Heart First Into This Ruin: The Complete American Sonnets | by Walter Holland
PLUS: Cover art by Jeffrey Hansen
FICTION
Pink Slime | Fernanda Trias | by James Sallis
Nadja | André Breton | by Daniel Barbiero
Voices of the Fallen Heroes | Yukio Mishima | by Ruby Sonnek
The Imagined Life | Andrew Porter | by Jonathan Fletcher
The Harmattan Winds | Sylvain Trudel | by Alice-Catherine Carls
The Café With No Name | Robert Seethaler | by Lisa Seidenberg
The Height of Land | M. C. Benner Dixon | by Mike Piero
Man Picks Flower | Roger King | by E. J. Iannelli
The City Changes Its Face | Eimear McBride | by Vera Tomasi
Lonesome Ballroom | Madeline McDonnell | by McKenzie Watson-Fore
NONFICTION
Black Surrealist: The Legend of Ted Joans | Steven Belletto
| by Patrick James Dunagan
Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers | Caroline Fraser
| by Chris Barsanti
The Third Reich of Dreams: The Nightmares of a Nation | Charlotte Beradt
| by W. C. Bamberger
The Wild Dark: Finding the Night Sky in the Age of Light | Craig Childs
| by Emily Wortman-Wunder
An Island To Myself: The Place of Solitude in an Active Life | Michael N. McGregor
| by Joanne B. Mulcahy
Home Club: Up-and-Comers and Comebacks at Acme Comedy Company
| Patrick Strait | by Joshua Preston
POETRY
Concerning the Angels | Rafael Alberti | by John Bradley
Paper Crown | Heather Christle | by Dobby Gibson
Beef Cherries | Misha Crafts | by Valentine Freeman
Late to the Search Party | Steven Espada Dawson | by Nic Cavell
My Love Is Water | Rob Macaisa Colgate | by Robert Eric Shoemaker
Jalousie | Allyson Paty | by Ralph Pennel
No Swaddle | Mackenzie Kozak | by Barbara Roether
The Glass Clouding | Masaoka Shiki | by Judy Halebsky
Long Island Triptych and Selected Poems | Lindley Williams Hubbell
| by Dennis Barone
COMICS
Charlotte Brontë before Jane Eyre | Glynnis Fawkes
Persephone’s Garden | Glynnis Fawkes
1177 B.C.: A Graphic History of the Year Civilization Collapsed
| Eric H. Cline and Glynnis Fawkes | by Andrew Cleary
