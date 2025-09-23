Volume 30, Number 3, Fall 2025 (#119)

INTERVIEWS

Marcia Butler: Woolfian Voyager  |  Interviewed by E. J. Levy
Esteban Rodríguez: No Choice But To Believe  |  Interviewed by Tiffany Troy

FEATURES

The New Life  |  a comic by Gary Sullivan
René Char: Resistant  |  by Mike Dillon
From the Backlist: Wanda Coleman  |  Heart First Into This Ruin: The Complete American Sonnets  |  by Walter Holland

PLUS: Cover art by Jeffrey Hansen

FICTION

Pink Slime |  Fernanda Trias  |  by James Sallis
Nadja  |  André Breton  |  by Daniel Barbiero
Voices of the Fallen Heroes  |  Yukio Mishima  |  by Ruby Sonnek
The Imagined Life  |  Andrew Porter  |  by Jonathan Fletcher
The Harmattan Winds  |  Sylvain Trudel  |  by Alice-Catherine Carls
The Café With No Name  |  Robert Seethaler  |  by Lisa Seidenberg
The Height of Land  |  M. C. Benner Dixon  |  by Mike Piero
Man Picks Flower  |  Roger King  |  by E. J. Iannelli
The City Changes Its Face  |  Eimear McBride  |  by Vera Tomasi
Lonesome Ballroom  |  Madeline McDonnell  |  by McKenzie Watson-Fore

NONFICTION

Black Surrealist: The Legend of Ted Joans  |  Steven Belletto 
by Patrick James Dunagan
Murderland:  Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers  |  Caroline Fraser 
by Chris Barsanti
The Third Reich of Dreams: The Nightmares of a Nation  |  Charlotte Beradt 
by W. C. Bamberger
The Wild Dark:  Finding the Night Sky in the Age of Light  |  Craig Childs 
by Emily Wortman-Wunder
An Island To Myself: The Place of Solitude in an Active Life  |  Michael N. McGregor 
by Joanne B. Mulcahy
Home Club: Up-and-Comers and Comebacks at Acme Comedy Company 
|  Patrick Strait  |  by Joshua Preston

POETRY

Concerning the Angels  |  Rafael Alberti  |  by John Bradley
Paper Crown  |  Heather Christle  |  by Dobby Gibson
Beef Cherries  |  Misha Crafts  |  by Valentine Freeman
Late to the Search Party  |  Steven Espada Dawson  |  by Nic Cavell
My Love Is Water  |  Rob Macaisa Colgate  |  by Robert Eric Shoemaker
Jalousie  |  Allyson Paty  |  by Ralph Pennel
No Swaddle  |  Mackenzie Kozak  |  by Barbara Roether
The Glass Clouding  |  Masaoka Shiki  |  by Judy Halebsky
Long Island Triptych and Selected Poems  |  Lindley Williams Hubbell 
by Dennis Barone

COMICS

Charlotte Brontë before Jane Eyre  |  Glynnis Fawkes
Persephone’s Garden  |  Glynnis Fawkes 
1177 B.C.: A Graphic History of the Year Civilization Collapsed 
|  Eric H. Cline and Glynnis Fawkes |  by Andrew Cleary

