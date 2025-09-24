by Sam Tiratto

Australian author Gerald Murnane isn’t known for sticking to convention. His books lack plot, characters, or setting; though often autobiographical, they hardly resemble memoir (too much left out) and could not be called autofiction (too much left in). He pokes fun at literary conventions with wry asides about writing “set, as the expression goes, in ancient Egypt,” for example, or that showing “vivid detail, as some or another reviewer might later put it.” Yet despite the astounding novelty of his 2009 novel, Barley Patch—which was Murnane’s first published work after an unexplained fourteen-year writing hiatus, and has only recently been republished in the U.S. and U.K.—it addresses a quite conventional question: Why do writers write?

By way of reply, and like almost all of Murnane’s writing, Barley Patch comprises a wide range of the author’s personal experiences and thoughts, mostly taking place in the Australian state of Victoria in the middle of the twentieth century. Many of the same images reoccur throughout Murnane’s long writing career; readers of works such as The Plains (1982), Inland (1988), or Border Districts (2017) might recognize a two-story house with a verandah overlooking grasslands, a solitary man reading the weekly horse racing reports, the sunlight through a piece of colored glass. Barley Patch is partly about the afterglow such images leave on our psyches as writers and readers, but Murnane makes it clear he’s not interested in analyzing his canon as such; he turns instead to the children’s literature of his youth, aiming to show that reading these stories provides the young reader-writer with a “network of images” that far outlast the narratives themselves—hence Murnane’s enthrallment to them even in his old age.

Throughout Barley Patch, Murnane curiously insists that he lacks an imagination. Perhaps this is because his “personages”—those aspects of his mind that take the place of “characters” in his unusual fiction—contain the imaginative element; the plot of the book, such as there is, revolves around the inner workings of its personages. “If the boy-man had possessed an imagination, as he surely did,” Murnane writes, “then he would have seen in his mind images of himself strolling with his new-found companions against backgrounds of beeches or of heather.” The terrific irony, of course, is that Barley Patch is a work of profound imagination, for Murnane takes what we assume is familiar to him and makes it unfamiliar by placing it in the minds of personages who aren’t him. Thus the houses are empty, the grasslands barren, the adults unknowable—yet life persists in these image-places, with the young writer fervently clacking upon a typewriter or scribbling a note, gazing out at a clump of trees along the horizon.

After reading about Thomas Merton, the chief personage in Barley Patch (like Murnane himself) gained the impression that priests, unmarried and celibate, had a lot of free time to read and write, so he set out on the path to priesthood. (The full explanation for Murnane eventually leaving the faith might be the subject of a future book, but one suspects it partly has to do with the calling interfering with his writing.) Earlier in the novel, he recalls knowing a man who spent all his time at the library reading newspapers to try to figure out the secret to betting on horse racing so that he could be freed from employment and follow whatever his “true task” might have been. The two get yoked together to answer the book’s focal question: the writer needs to write. It’s his true task.

But is the prolific Murnane any different from the man in the library, someone totally absorbed in a task of his own making? That he has been rumored to be a contender for the Nobel Prize suggests so, although he isn’t one to let the Swedish Academy make those kinds of decisions about literature. And of course, the man in the library is another personage, since horse racing is known to be Murnane’s greatest passion in life. “If God were to take his chance as an owner of racehorses,” he writes, “He would experience the gamut of human emotions.” It doesn’t take much imagination to picture a praying gambler, but the gambler in the novel goes beyond praying. He’s reading and picturing images of victory, writing a hopeful narrative on the sheet of newsprint. For a mind that lies somewhere between the mystic and the horse racing fanatic, prayer and writing are the same thing: The writer struggles to discover subject matter “in some far part of his mind” just as the mystic struggles to “glimpse God or heaven.”

And this is ultimately the grand invitation of Barley Patch. Murnane wants us to look into some small, dark place within ourselves, find what’s living there, and maybe even find a way to speak with it.