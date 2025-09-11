Volume 30, Number 2, Summer 2025 (#118)

To purchase issue #118 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Lauren Markham: Language and Catastrophe | interviewed by Elizabeth Brogden
Zack Kopp: The Future Is Unwritten | interviewed by Michele McDannold
Mai Der Vang: Light as Kin | interviewed by Tiffany Troy
FEATURES
The New Life | comic by Gary Sullivan
Peter Gizzi: An Appreciation | by Dennis Barone
PLUS: Cover art by Areca Roe
NONFICTION
Love, Joe: The Selected Letters of Joe Brainard | Joe Brainard / Daniel Kane, Ed.
| by W. C. Bamberger
Hypochondria | Will Rees | by Brittany Micka-Foos
Malcolm Before X | Patrick Parr | by Paul Buhle
Queer Cambridge: An Alternative History | Simon Goldhill | by Walter Holland
Writing Home: Selected World War II Letters of Leslie A. Fiedler | Leslie A. Fiedler /
Samuele F. S. Pardini, Ed. | by Steven G. Kellman
Against Platforms: Surviving Digital Utopia | Mike Pepi |
by Douglas C. MacLeod, Jr.
Sad Planets | Dominic Pettman and Eugene Thacker | by Zoe Berkovitz
The Fourth Mind | Whitley Strieber | by Zack Kopp
FICTION
Dispatches from the District Committee | Vladimir Sorokin | by Eric Vanderwall
Name | Constance Debré | by Bella Moses
Tidal Lock | Lindsay Hill | by Carolyn Kuebler
Paradise Logic | Sophie Kemp | by Max Callimanopulos
Shit Show | Arthur Nersesian | by Zack Kopp
Twilight of the Gods | Kurt Baumeister | by Jesi Bender
Answer Only | John Michael Flynn | by Ben Sloan
POETRY / MIXED GENRE
The Anthology of Black Mountain College Poetry | Blake Hobby, Alessandro Porco,
Joseph Bathanti, Eds. | by Patrick James Dunagan
Forest of Noise | Mosab Abu Toha | by John Bradley
Brutal Companion | Ruben Quesada | by Walter Holland
The Coronation of the Ghost | Benjamin Gantcher | by J-T Kelly
Book of Potions | Lauren K. Watel | by Robert Eric Shoemaker
The Widow’s Crayon Box | Molly Peacock | by Alex Gurtis
No Small Thing | Gabriel Fried | by Greg Bem
Today’s Specials | Sara Ries Dziekonski | by Elizabeth Sylvia
These Pages Once Were Skin | Laurie Price | by Joe Safdie
Inner Verses | Pam Rehm
She Is The Earth | Ali Cobby Eckermann | by Patrick James Dunagan
Bad Forecast | Steffan Triplett | by Richard Hamilton
COMICS
Existential Comics: Selected Stories 1979–2004 | R. Crumb | by Paul Buhle
