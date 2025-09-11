Volume 30, Number 2, Summer 2025 (#118)

To purchase issue #118 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Lauren Markham:  Language and Catastropheinterviewed by Elizabeth Brogden
Zack Kopp:  The Future Is Unwritteninterviewed by Michele McDannold
Mai Der Vang:  Light as Kin   |  interviewed by Tiffany Troy

FEATURES

The New Life  | comic by Gary Sullivan
Peter Gizzi: An Appreciation  |  by Dennis Barone

PLUS: Cover art by Areca Roe

NONFICTION

Love, Joe: The Selected Letters of Joe Brainard  |  Joe Brainard / Daniel Kane, Ed. 
by W. C. Bamberger
Hypochondria  |  Will Rees  |  by Brittany Micka-Foos
Malcolm Before X  |  Patrick Parr  |  by Paul Buhle
Queer Cambridge:  An Alternative History  |  Simon Goldhill  |  by Walter Holland
Writing Home: Selected World War II Letters of Leslie A. Fiedler  |  Leslie A. Fiedler /
Samuele F. S. Pardini, Ed.  |  by Steven G. Kellman
Against Platforms: Surviving Digital Utopia  |  Mike Pepi  | 
by Douglas C. MacLeod, Jr.
Sad Planets  |  Dominic Pettman and Eugene Thacker  |  by Zoe Berkovitz
The Fourth Mind  |  Whitley Strieber  |  by Zack Kopp

FICTION

Dispatches from the District Committee  |  Vladimir Sorokin  |  by Eric Vanderwall
Name  |  Constance Debré  |  by Bella Moses
Tidal Lock  |  Lindsay Hill  |  by Carolyn Kuebler
Paradise Logic  | Sophie Kemp  |  by Max Callimanopulos
Shit Show  |  Arthur Nersesian  |  by Zack Kopp
Twilight of the Gods  |  Kurt Baumeister  |  by Jesi Bender
Answer Only  |  John Michael Flynn  |  by Ben Sloan

POETRY / MIXED GENRE

The Anthology of Black Mountain College Poetry  | Blake Hobby, Alessandro Porco,
Joseph Bathanti, Eds.  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
Forest of Noise  |  Mosab Abu Toha  |  by John Bradley
Brutal Companion  |  Ruben Quesada  |  by Walter Holland
The Coronation of the Ghost  |  Benjamin Gantcher  |  by J-T Kelly
Book of Potions  |  Lauren K. Watel  |  by Robert Eric Shoemaker
The Widow’s Crayon Box  |  Molly Peacock  |  by Alex Gurtis
No Small Thing  |  Gabriel Fried  |  by Greg Bem
Today’s Specials  |  Sara Ries Dziekonski  |  by Elizabeth Sylvia
These Pages Once Were Skin  |  Laurie Price  |  by Joe Safdie
Inner Verses  |  Pam Rehm
She Is The Earth  |  Ali Cobby Eckermann  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
Bad Forecast  |  Steffan Triplett  |  by Richard Hamilton

COMICS

Existential Comics: Selected Stories 1979–2004  |  R. Crumb  |  by Paul Buhle

To purchase issue #118 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.