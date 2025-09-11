Volume 30, Number 2, Summer 2025 (#118)

To purchase issue #118 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Lauren Markham: Language and Catastrophe | interviewed by Elizabeth Brogden

Zack Kopp: The Future Is Unwritten | interviewed by Michele McDannold

Mai Der Vang: Light as Kin | interviewed by Tiffany Troy

FEATURES

The New Life | comic by Gary Sullivan

Peter Gizzi: An Appreciation | by Dennis Barone

PLUS: Cover art by Areca Roe

NONFICTION

Love, Joe: The Selected Letters of Joe Brainard | Joe Brainard / Daniel Kane, Ed.

| by W. C. Bamberger

Hypochondria | Will Rees | by Brittany Micka-Foos

Malcolm Before X | Patrick Parr | by Paul Buhle

Queer Cambridge: An Alternative History | Simon Goldhill | by Walter Holland

Writing Home: Selected World War II Letters of Leslie A. Fiedler | Leslie A. Fiedler /

Samuele F. S. Pardini, Ed. | by Steven G. Kellman

Against Platforms: Surviving Digital Utopia | Mike Pepi |

by Douglas C. MacLeod, Jr.

Sad Planets | Dominic Pettman and Eugene Thacker | by Zoe Berkovitz

The Fourth Mind | Whitley Strieber | by Zack Kopp

FICTION

Dispatches from the District Committee | Vladimir Sorokin | by Eric Vanderwall

Name | Constance Debré | by Bella Moses

Tidal Lock | Lindsay Hill | by Carolyn Kuebler

Paradise Logic | Sophie Kemp | by Max Callimanopulos

Shit Show | Arthur Nersesian | by Zack Kopp

Twilight of the Gods | Kurt Baumeister | by Jesi Bender

Answer Only | John Michael Flynn | by Ben Sloan

POETRY / MIXED GENRE

The Anthology of Black Mountain College Poetry | Blake Hobby, Alessandro Porco,

Joseph Bathanti, Eds. | by Patrick James Dunagan

Forest of Noise | Mosab Abu Toha | by John Bradley

Brutal Companion | Ruben Quesada | by Walter Holland

The Coronation of the Ghost | Benjamin Gantcher | by J-T Kelly

Book of Potions | Lauren K. Watel | by Robert Eric Shoemaker

The Widow’s Crayon Box | Molly Peacock | by Alex Gurtis

No Small Thing | Gabriel Fried | by Greg Bem

Today’s Specials | Sara Ries Dziekonski | by Elizabeth Sylvia

These Pages Once Were Skin | Laurie Price | by Joe Safdie

Inner Verses | Pam Rehm

She Is The Earth | Ali Cobby Eckermann | by Patrick James Dunagan

Bad Forecast | Steffan Triplett | by Richard Hamilton

COMICS

Existential Comics: Selected Stories 1979–2004 | R. Crumb | by Paul Buhle

