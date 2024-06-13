VOLUME 29, NUMBER 2, SUMMER 2024 (#114)

INTERVIEWS

Mark Dowie: Surrender to the Creation  |  interviewed by Mike Dillon
Stacey Levine: Some Kind of Laughing Gas  |  interviewed by Ted Pelton
Ben Tanzer: Lying Is So Much Easier  |  interviewed by Rachel Robbins
Jessica Jacobs: These Striving Hymns of Contranyms  |  interviewed by Tiffany Troy

FEATURES

A Look Back: A Primer For Forgetting: Getting Past the Past  |  Lewis Hyde  |  by Abeer Hoque
The New Life  |  a comic by Gary Sullivan
Considering Charles Simic (1938–2023)  |  by Mike Schneider

PLUS: Cover art by Kristin Schue

NONFICTION REVIEWS

No Harmless Power  |  Charlie Allison  |  by Paul Buhle
The Geography of the Imagination: Forty Essays  |  Guy Davenport  |  by Eric Bies
The Male Gazed: On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men  |  Manuel Betancourt  |  by Jackson Wyatt
He, Leo: The Life and Poetry of Lew Welch  |  Ewan Clark  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
No Judgment: On Being Criticial  |  Lauren Oyler  |  by Evan Youngs
Muse of Fire: World War I as Seen Through the Lives of the Soldier Poets  |  Michael Korda  |  by Chris Barsanti
Aid State: Elite Panic, Disaster Capitalism, and the Battle to Control Haiti  |  Jake Johnston  |  by Doug MacLeod
Measure’s Measures: Poetry and Knowledge  |  Michael Boughn  |  by Bruce Holsapple

COMICS REVIEW

The Beautiful Idea  |  N.O. Bonzo   |  by Paul Buhle

CHAPBOOK REVIEW

The Mating Calls // of a // Specter  |  Kelly Gray  |  by Ali Beheler

FICTION REVIEWS

For Now, It Is Night  |  Hari Krishna Kaul  |  by Alex Lanz
Neighbors and Other Stories |  Diane Oliver  |  by George Longenecker
You, Me, and Ulysses S. Grant: A Farcical Biography  |  Brad Neely  |  by Mark Dunbar
The In-Betweeners  |  Khem Aryal  |  by Gemini Wahhaj

POETRY REVIEWS

Modern Poetry  |  Diane Seuss  |  by John Bradley
Theophanies  |  Sarah Ghazal Ali  |  by Joanna Acevedo
Razzle Dazzle: New and Selected Poems 2002–2022  |  Major Jackson  |  by Beth Brown Preston
Being Reflected Upon  |  Alice Notley  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
The Life of Tu Fu  |  Eliot Weinberger  |  by Jon Cone
The Inventor: A Poet’s Transcolonial Autobiography  |  Eileen R. Tabios  |  by William Allegrezza
The Asking: New and Selected Poems  |  Jane Hirshfield  |  by George Longenecker
A Geography That Does Not Hurt Us  |  Carla Sofia Ferreira  |   by Alex Gurtis
The Ridge  |  Robert Bringhurst  |  by Greg Bem
Hatch   |  Jenny Irish  |  by Matthew Duffus