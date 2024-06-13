VOLUME 29, NUMBER 2, SUMMER 2024 (#114)

To purchase issue #114 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Mark Dowie: Surrender to the Creation | interviewed by Mike Dillon
Stacey Levine: Some Kind of Laughing Gas | interviewed by Ted Pelton
Ben Tanzer: Lying Is So Much Easier | interviewed by Rachel Robbins
Jessica Jacobs: These Striving Hymns of Contranyms | interviewed by Tiffany Troy
FEATURES
A Look Back: A Primer For Forgetting: Getting Past the Past | Lewis Hyde | by Abeer Hoque
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
Considering Charles Simic (1938–2023) | by Mike Schneider
PLUS: Cover art by Kristin Schue
NONFICTION REVIEWS
No Harmless Power | Charlie Allison | by Paul Buhle
The Geography of the Imagination: Forty Essays | Guy Davenport | by Eric Bies
The Male Gazed: On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men | Manuel Betancourt | by Jackson Wyatt
He, Leo: The Life and Poetry of Lew Welch | Ewan Clark | by Patrick James Dunagan
No Judgment: On Being Criticial | Lauren Oyler | by Evan Youngs
Muse of Fire: World War I as Seen Through the Lives of the Soldier Poets | Michael Korda | by Chris Barsanti
Aid State: Elite Panic, Disaster Capitalism, and the Battle to Control Haiti | Jake Johnston | by Doug MacLeod
Measure’s Measures: Poetry and Knowledge | Michael Boughn | by Bruce Holsapple
COMICS REVIEW
The Beautiful Idea | N.O. Bonzo | by Paul Buhle
CHAPBOOK REVIEW
The Mating Calls // of a // Specter | Kelly Gray | by Ali Beheler
FICTION REVIEWS
For Now, It Is Night | Hari Krishna Kaul | by Alex Lanz
Neighbors and Other Stories | Diane Oliver | by George Longenecker
You, Me, and Ulysses S. Grant: A Farcical Biography | Brad Neely | by Mark Dunbar
The In-Betweeners | Khem Aryal | by Gemini Wahhaj
POETRY REVIEWS
Modern Poetry | Diane Seuss | by John Bradley
Theophanies | Sarah Ghazal Ali | by Joanna Acevedo
Razzle Dazzle: New and Selected Poems 2002–2022 | Major Jackson | by Beth Brown Preston
Being Reflected Upon | Alice Notley | by Patrick James Dunagan
The Life of Tu Fu | Eliot Weinberger | by Jon Cone
The Inventor: A Poet’s Transcolonial Autobiography | Eileen R. Tabios | by William Allegrezza
The Asking: New and Selected Poems | Jane Hirshfield | by George Longenecker
A Geography That Does Not Hurt Us | Carla Sofia Ferreira | by Alex Gurtis
The Ridge | Robert Bringhurst | by Greg Bem
Hatch | Jenny Irish | by Matthew Duffus