VOLUME 29, NUMBER 2, SUMMER 2024 (#114)

INTERVIEWS

Mark Dowie: Surrender to the Creation | interviewed by Mike Dillon

Stacey Levine: Some Kind of Laughing Gas | interviewed by Ted Pelton

Ben Tanzer: Lying Is So Much Easier | interviewed by Rachel Robbins

Jessica Jacobs: These Striving Hymns of Contranyms | interviewed by Tiffany Troy

FEATURES

A Look Back: A Primer For Forgetting: Getting Past the Past | Lewis Hyde | by Abeer Hoque

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Considering Charles Simic (1938–2023) | by Mike Schneider

PLUS: Cover art by Kristin Schue

NONFICTION REVIEWS

No Harmless Power | Charlie Allison | by Paul Buhle

The Geography of the Imagination: Forty Essays | Guy Davenport | by Eric Bies

The Male Gazed: On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men | Manuel Betancourt | by Jackson Wyatt

He, Leo: The Life and Poetry of Lew Welch | Ewan Clark | by Patrick James Dunagan

No Judgment: On Being Criticial | Lauren Oyler | by Evan Youngs

Muse of Fire: World War I as Seen Through the Lives of the Soldier Poets | Michael Korda | by Chris Barsanti

Aid State: Elite Panic, Disaster Capitalism, and the Battle to Control Haiti | Jake Johnston | by Doug MacLeod

Measure’s Measures: Poetry and Knowledge | Michael Boughn | by Bruce Holsapple

COMICS REVIEW

The Beautiful Idea | N.O. Bonzo | by Paul Buhle

CHAPBOOK REVIEW

The Mating Calls // of a // Specter | Kelly Gray | by Ali Beheler

FICTION REVIEWS

For Now, It Is Night | Hari Krishna Kaul | by Alex Lanz

Neighbors and Other Stories | Diane Oliver | by George Longenecker

You, Me, and Ulysses S. Grant: A Farcical Biography | Brad Neely | by Mark Dunbar

The In-Betweeners | Khem Aryal | by Gemini Wahhaj

POETRY REVIEWS

Modern Poetry | Diane Seuss | by John Bradley

Theophanies | Sarah Ghazal Ali | by Joanna Acevedo

Razzle Dazzle: New and Selected Poems 2002–2022 | Major Jackson | by Beth Brown Preston

Being Reflected Upon | Alice Notley | by Patrick James Dunagan

The Life of Tu Fu | Eliot Weinberger | by Jon Cone

The Inventor: A Poet’s Transcolonial Autobiography | Eileen R. Tabios | by William Allegrezza

The Asking: New and Selected Poems | Jane Hirshfield | by George Longenecker

A Geography That Does Not Hurt Us | Carla Sofia Ferreira | by Alex Gurtis

The Ridge | Robert Bringhurst | by Greg Bem

Hatch | Jenny Irish | by Matthew Duffus