Kristin Schue is a mixed media artist from St. Paul, MN who explores discarded ephemera and vintage material. Often using snippets of old newspapers, elements of old books, photographs and anything that has a bit of weathering she combines these found materials with contemporary elements to assemble new stories. She hopes viewers find something strange, yet familiar among the quirk, wit and wonder embedded in her work. You can see her works at the Northrup King Building in the NE Minneapolis Arts District and at kschue.com.

Title: Tale of Sorrow

Size: 4” x 2 ⅞”

Medium: wood, resin, book pages, beads, swarovski crystals, gold foil