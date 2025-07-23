by Walter Holland

In The Ocean in the Next Room, Sarah V. Schweig captures the flat affect of our digital lives by using a brand of oddly understated language to reflect uncertainty and dissociation. Drifting through mindless work routines and instances of first-world guilt, the collection moves through social notions of packaged enjoyment and family relations with an estranged viewpoint. Distracted, preoccupied, and ruminative, the speaker of these poems hovers in a twilight state between her laptop screen and the daily realities of social and environmental collapse.

A quiet observer, the speaker watches her daily performance of gender and transactional relations with her husband, a man who is paradoxically intimate and unintimate. Her deadpan narration about their relationship in the long poem at the heart of the book, “Unaccompanied Human Voice,” suggests a destabilized America:

When he lies down and blindly reaches for me,

I think of the economy of time. It’s thought



we’re grateful to lease our lives away, or should be.

Into our work-issued computers, we empty out



our minds. My husband and I pour our work

into our work-issued computers, connecting



and verifying through a virtual private network

neglecting to look up and at anything for hours.



Happy to be here! Happy to help! No problemo!

Just wanted to circle back on this! Can you circle



back on this? Can you approve my PTO?

Thanks!

Masterfully repetitious, the poem’s technologic think-speak and snatches of social banalities reflect a kind of human communication on autofill. But Schweig isn’t dependent on technology to power her ironic look at our blunted senses and civic malaise; “Waves,” for example, is another kind of treatise on the behavior of American privilege, alienation, and neurotic self-examination. In it, Schweig describes an ethically grotesque Caribbean vacation:

Here we are, in Barbados, at Waves Hotel and Spa.

We are three, now, with an infant son.

Every other guest is British, burnt pink and smoking.



The literal is all that’s left.

Our son cries, and for a few long seconds

I do nothing, keep writing.



Everyone has a penchant for cruelty, given opportunity.

Between feeds, I order a “mango breeze colada.”

By the highway men selling coconuts wield machetes.

The poem’s refrain, “The literal is all that’s left,” drives home the way our algorithmic culture has destroyed the mythic and the romantic, the analog and the figurative. As we enter the dawn of the AI era and its potential dehumanizing effects, The Ocean in the Next Room sounds the age-old warning about solipsism in the language of our times.