by Jon Cone

The son of a literary giant who became a prolific and beloved poet himself, Franz Wright died in 2015. While Wright’s poems were unsparing in their examination of his troubled past, they often moved heroically towards light, reaching for the possibilities of grace and transcendence in volumes such as The Earth Without You (Cleveland State University Poetry Center, 1980), Entry in an Unknown Hand Carnegie Mellon University Press, 1989), and The Beforelife (Knopf, 2001). Wright frequently used religious terms in his work, but even this never seemed heavy-handed, because he never let go of his profound belief in poetry’s ecumenical capacity to provide solace. This new chapbook offers readers one more chance to enjoy the pure devotion Wright had for poetry and to witness the craft as he practiced it in his final years.

At His Desk in the Past, which contains an informative and lyrical afterword written by Elizabeth Oehlkers Wright, comprises fragments Wright composed during five days in January and March of 2012. Subtitled “an homage to Karl Krolow,” a well-known German poet and translator, it riffs on a single Krolow line of six words—“It’s raining in a dead language,” as translated into English by Stuart Friebert—that Wright considered sublime. Like Coltrane moving into and eventually beyond the melody of “My Favorite Things,” Wright uses Krolow’s line as the elementary substance for fueling further poetic imaginings rich with meaning, where his memories crest the surface and his emotions live and breathe anew. These fragments feel part of a much older poetic tradition, an oracular performance only a poet as committed as Wright could achieve. There’s additional emotional poignancy in knowing these fragments come to us while the poet battled the cancer that was killing him.

The homage begins at the moment of inaugural light, the moment of birth: “First light. It’s raining again in a dead language. Green. It’s raining in a dead language. . . . The empty and utterly silent house filled all at once with the sound of my name posed, in my young mother’s voice before I finally slept.” In the next fragment Wright suggests via a third-person analysis that he is writing of Krolow, though it is impossible not to imagine he is also writing about himself, recalling his own early formative and mysterious encounters with language: “He has lived a long time. It has happened before. He suddenly heard quite distinctly and apropos of nothing words that enchant him and continue to throughout the day although he could not tell you why or what they mean and wouldn’t try.” This is what language does for Krolow, Wright imagines, and what language does for Wright too, we can imagine: It enchants.

Wright worked with a digital recorder, and these poems maintain an incantatory force. They migrated from an original sound recording—Wright had a superb reading voice—to transcription onto the page and eventual assembly into this volume. Because of that method, the reader can find at certain points a searching hesitancy as Wright employs iteration (oral composition naturally allows iteration as a technique to facilitate continuation) as well as the sudden and abrupt stop that approximates the musical rest. Thus:

IT’S RAINING in a dead language he writes at his desk in the past, silent man of the millions of pages still traveling toward the world no

The wonderful movements in Wright’s fragments seem to carry both original poet and Wright far from the world where they first appeared. In one of the book’s most exquisite moments, the house where the mother and the new child are first encountered is transformed into a church where the mother sits with the son as the world outside darkens at dusk and candles burn and flicker inside. Implied here is the presence of sacred beings, angels and bees:

HE SMELLS AGAIN the faint honey scent dust and incense speechlessly he feels the loneliness of tapers as the stained glass turns to black; they wane in there alone with no company but him and his mother and fueling the small brilliant radius of fire that auras varying altitudes of fire and honey-colored irises of icon eyes that follow unseen beings, muted beings of invisible gold iridescent as they gravely

The sudden broken stop is lightened by the following fragment with its delightful wordplay:

BEE-iridescent

In the poem’s final lines, there is a duplication of the poet at his task of repeating the hexagonal line, after having recalled his “mother’s shadowy face in profile” and “storing up Christ’s eyes ultimate altitude forever gazing down.” Wright returns us to the image of himself speaking the six words of Krolow:

AS HE QUIETLY SAYS THE HEXAGONAL sentence aloud barely breathing silently reciting



EACH WORD of it once before writing it down, feeling blessed, and once more before giving it back.

Perhaps that is what all poets do: Listen to the rain and hear in it a long-dead language which is the mystery of poetry itself, beyond our power to explain or understand. At His Desk in the Past is only forty-seven pages, but it speaks volumes and adds much to the Franz Wright canon.