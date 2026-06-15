An Evening with Dessa and Friends

Sold-out audience waits for Dessa
Charismatic Dessa reads from her new chapbook, A Pound of Steam.
Aby Wolf performs a song inspired by "Dear Sir or Madam."
Sims answers a question from the audience. He took the inspiration for his song from Dessa's poem "Mercy."
Benjamin Burwell and Jake Pavek performed Dessa's poem "Kept Company" in the classical style.
Dessa treated the audience to a couple of songs from her new album, Parts of Speech.
Dessa signs copies of A Pound of Steam at the book signing.
Exuberant crowd waits to get their books signed.
Rain Taxi, in partnership with Dessa, is a fiscal year 2013 recipient of a Cultural Community Partnership grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature; and by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
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