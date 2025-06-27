Volume 30, Number 1, Spring 2025 (#117)

To purchase issue #117 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Rachel Robbins: There’s No There There | interviewed by April Gibson

Kevin Prufer: The Mystery of Metaphor | interviewed by Justin Courter

Ron Whitehead: Wild Nature | interviewed by Zack Kopp

Patrick James Dunagan and Joe Safdie in Conversation: The Poet As Other

FEATURES

An Ode to Odes: Poetry at Eighty | by James P. Lenfestey

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS: Cover art by Ziba Rajabi

NONFICTION

The Joan Didion Collection | Joan Didion | by Chris Barsanti

We Tell Ourselves Stories: Joan Didion and the American Dream Machine | Alissa Wilkinson | by Chris Barsanti

Conversations with Michael McClure | David Stephen Calonne, ed. | by Christopher Luna

The Freaks Came Out To Write: The Definitive History of The Village Voice, the Radical Paper that Changed American Culture | Tricia Romano | by Neal Lipschutz

Core Samples: A Climate Scientist’s Experiments in Politics and Motherhood | Anna Farro Henderson | by Elizabeth J. Bailey

Splice of Life: A Memoir in 13 Film Genres | Charles Jensen | by Joshua Wetjen

Real Toads, Imaginary Gardens: On Reading and Writing Poetry Forensically | Paisley Rekdal | by Jessica Gigot

The Presidents and the People: Five Leaders Who Threatened Democracy and the Citizens Who Fought to Defend It | Corey Brettschneider | by Jacob M. Appel

FICTION

Season of the Swamp | Yuri Herrara | by Nic Cavell

Blue Light Hours | Bruna Dantas Lobato | by Maya Kuchiyak

The Mortal and Immortal Life of the Girl from Milan | Domenico Starnone | by William Braun

Sky Full of Elephants | Cebo Campbell | by George Longenecker

The Palace of Eros | Caro De Robertis | by Sam Cavalcanti

Apocalypsing | Jason Anderson | by Zack Kopp

POETRY

Watchman in the Knife Factory: New and Selected Poems | David Rigsbee | by Bill Tremblay

The Brush | Eliana Hernández-Pachón | by John Bradley

It Is As If Desire | Terence Winch | by Jeffrey Cyphers Wright

The Collected Poems of Mary Ellen Solt | Mary Ellen Solt | by Liz Hirsch

The Cabin at the End of the World | Douglas Cole | by Peter Mladinic

Alt-Nature | Saretta Morgan | by K. Blasco Solér

The Girl Who Became A Rabbit | Emilie Menzel | by Mark Mangelsdorf

Something About Living | Lena Khalaf Tuffaha | by John Bradley

COMICS

Tell Me A Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund | Caitlin McGurk | by Paul Buhle

