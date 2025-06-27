Volume 30, Number 1, Spring 2025 (#117)

To purchase issue #117 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Rachel Robbins: There’s No There There | interviewed by April Gibson
Kevin Prufer: The Mystery of Metaphor | interviewed by Justin Courter
Ron Whitehead: Wild Nature | interviewed by Zack Kopp
Patrick James Dunagan and Joe Safdie in Conversation: The Poet As Other
FEATURES
An Ode to Odes: Poetry at Eighty | by James P. Lenfestey
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
PLUS: Cover art by Ziba Rajabi
NONFICTION
The Joan Didion Collection | Joan Didion | by Chris Barsanti
We Tell Ourselves Stories: Joan Didion and the American Dream Machine | Alissa Wilkinson | by Chris Barsanti
Conversations with Michael McClure | David Stephen Calonne, ed. | by Christopher Luna
The Freaks Came Out To Write: The Definitive History of The Village Voice, the Radical Paper that Changed American Culture | Tricia Romano | by Neal Lipschutz
Core Samples: A Climate Scientist’s Experiments in Politics and Motherhood | Anna Farro Henderson | by Elizabeth J. Bailey
Splice of Life: A Memoir in 13 Film Genres | Charles Jensen | by Joshua Wetjen
Real Toads, Imaginary Gardens: On Reading and Writing Poetry Forensically | Paisley Rekdal | by Jessica Gigot
The Presidents and the People: Five Leaders Who Threatened Democracy and the Citizens Who Fought to Defend It | Corey Brettschneider | by Jacob M. Appel
FICTION
Season of the Swamp | Yuri Herrara | by Nic Cavell
Blue Light Hours | Bruna Dantas Lobato | by Maya Kuchiyak
The Mortal and Immortal Life of the Girl from Milan | Domenico Starnone | by William Braun
Sky Full of Elephants | Cebo Campbell | by George Longenecker
The Palace of Eros | Caro De Robertis | by Sam Cavalcanti
Apocalypsing | Jason Anderson | by Zack Kopp
POETRY
Watchman in the Knife Factory: New and Selected Poems | David Rigsbee | by Bill Tremblay
The Brush | Eliana Hernández-Pachón | by John Bradley
It Is As If Desire | Terence Winch | by Jeffrey Cyphers Wright
The Collected Poems of Mary Ellen Solt | Mary Ellen Solt | by Liz Hirsch
The Cabin at the End of the World | Douglas Cole | by Peter Mladinic
Alt-Nature | Saretta Morgan | by K. Blasco Solér
The Girl Who Became A Rabbit | Emilie Menzel | by Mark Mangelsdorf
Something About Living | Lena Khalaf Tuffaha | by John Bradley
COMICS
Tell Me A Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund | Caitlin McGurk | by Paul Buhle
