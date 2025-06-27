Volume 30, Number 1, Spring 2025 (#117)

INTERVIEWS

Rachel Robbins: There’s No There There  |  interviewed by April Gibson
Kevin Prufer:  The Mystery of Metaphor  |  interviewed by Justin Courter
Ron Whitehead: Wild Nature  |  interviewed by Zack Kopp
Patrick James Dunagan and Joe Safdie in Conversation: The Poet As Other  

FEATURES

An Ode to Odes: Poetry at Eighty  |  by James P. Lenfestey
The New Life  |  a comic by Gary Sullivan

PLUS: Cover art by Ziba Rajabi

NONFICTION

The Joan Didion Collection  |  Joan Didion  |  by Chris Barsanti
We Tell Ourselves Stories: Joan Didion and the American Dream Machine  |  Alissa Wilkinson  |  by Chris Barsanti
Conversations with Michael McClure  |  David Stephen Calonne, ed.  |  by Christopher Luna
The Freaks Came Out To Write:  The Definitive History of The Village Voice, the Radical Paper that Changed American Culture  |  Tricia Romano  |  by Neal Lipschutz 
Core Samples:  A Climate Scientist’s Experiments in Politics and Motherhood  |  Anna Farro Henderson  |  by Elizabeth J. Bailey
Splice of Life: A Memoir in 13 Film Genres  |  Charles Jensen  |  by Joshua Wetjen
Real Toads, Imaginary Gardens:  On Reading and Writing Poetry Forensically  |  Paisley Rekdal  |  by Jessica Gigot
The Presidents and the People: Five Leaders Who Threatened Democracy and the Citizens Who Fought to Defend It  |  Corey Brettschneider  |  by Jacob M. Appel

FICTION

Season of the Swamp  |  Yuri Herrara  |  by Nic Cavell
Blue Light Hours  |  Bruna Dantas Lobato  |  by Maya Kuchiyak
The Mortal and Immortal Life of the Girl from Milan  |  Domenico Starnone  |  by William Braun
Sky Full of Elephants  |  Cebo Campbell  |  by George Longenecker
The Palace of Eros  |  Caro De Robertis  |  by Sam Cavalcanti
Apocalypsing  |  Jason Anderson  |  by Zack Kopp

POETRY

Watchman in the Knife Factory: New and Selected Poems  |  David Rigsbee  |  by Bill Tremblay
The Brush  |  Eliana Hernández-Pachón  |  by John Bradley
It Is As If Desire  |  Terence Winch  |  by Jeffrey Cyphers Wright
The Collected Poems of Mary Ellen Solt  |  Mary Ellen Solt  |  by Liz Hirsch
The Cabin at the End of the World  |  Douglas Cole  |  by Peter Mladinic
Alt-Nature  |  Saretta Morgan  |  by K. Blasco Solér
The Girl Who Became A Rabbit  |  Emilie Menzel  |  by Mark Mangelsdorf
Something About Living  |  Lena Khalaf Tuffaha  |  by John Bradley

COMICS

Tell Me A Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund  |  Caitlin McGurk  |  by Paul Buhle

