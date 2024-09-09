Volume 29, Number 3, Fall 2024 (#115)
To purchase issue #115 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Charlotte Mandell: The Immense Noise of Céline’s War | interviewed by Barbara Roether
Sally Franson: Big in Sweden | interviewed by Margaret LaFleur
Leslie Sainz: Shedding Histories: Cubans in Exile | interviewed by Olivia Q. Pintair
FEATURES
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
In Memoriam: Paul Auster | by Dennis Barone
In Memoriam: John Barth | by Neal Lipschutz
In Memoriam: Jerome Rothenberg | by John Bradley
A Look Back: Anthony Heilbut’s The Fan Who Knew Too Much | by Richard Kostelanetz
PLUS: Cover art by JoAnn Verburg
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Like Love: Essays and Conversations | Maggie Nelson | by Jeff Bursey
Cactus Country | Zoë Bossiere | by Erica Watson
Lessons from the Climate Anxiety Counseling Booth: How to Live with Care and Purpose in an Endangered World | Kate Schapira | by Anna Farro Henderson
The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony | Annabelle Tometich | by Mark Massaro
Liberty Street: A Savannah Family, Its Golden Boy, and the Civil War | Jason K. Friedman | by Mike McClelland
Rabbit Heart: A Mother’s Murder, a Daughter’s Story | Kristine S. Ervin | by George Longenecker
FICTION/MIXED GENRE REVIEWS
Prairie, Dresses, Art, Other | Danielle Dutton | by Jonathon Atkinson
Proses: Incomparable Parables! Fabulous Fables! Cruel Tales! | Garrett Caples | by Oli Peters
Tidal Waters | Velia Vidal | by Diane Josefowicz
The Material | Camille Bordas | by Lori O’Dea
The Extinction of Irena Rey | Jennifer Croft | by Nancy Seidler
Landscapes | Christine Lai | by Alex Gurtis
Gretel and the Great War | Adam Ehrlich Sachs | by Seth Rogoff
POETRY REVIEWS
The Collected Poems of Delmore Schwartz | Delmore Schwartz | by Patrick James Dunagan
And Yet Held | T. De Los Reyes | by Alex Gurtis
Orders of Service: A Fugue | Willi Lee Kinard III | by Laura Berger
The Lady of Elche | Amanda Berenguer | by Daniel Byronson
Listening to the Golden Boomerang Return | CAConrad | by Greg Bem
Bad Mexican, Bad American | Jose Hernandez Diaz | by Gale Hemmann
The Sorrow Apartments | Andrea Cohen | by Bill Tremblay
Bright-Eyed | Sarah Sarai | by Jim Feast
COMICS REVIEWS
My Favorite Thing is Monsters, Book Two | Emil Ferris | by Paul Buhle
To purchase issue #115 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.