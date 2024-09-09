Volume 29, Number 3, Fall 2024 (#115)

INTERVIEWS

Charlotte Mandell: The Immense Noise of Céline’s War interviewed by Barbara Roether
Sally Franson: Big in Sweden interviewed by Margaret LaFleur
Leslie Sainz: Shedding Histories: Cubans in Exile  |  interviewed by Olivia Q. Pintair

FEATURES

The New Life  |  a comic by Gary Sullivan
In Memoriam: Paul Auster  |  by Dennis Barone
In Memoriam: John Barth by Neal Lipschutz
In Memoriam: Jerome Rothenberg by John Bradley
A Look Back: Anthony Heilbut’s The Fan Who Knew Too Much  by Richard Kostelanetz

PLUS: Cover art by JoAnn Verburg

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Like Love: Essays and Conversations  |  Maggie Nelson  |  by Jeff Bursey
Cactus Country  |  Zoë Bossiere  |  by Erica Watson
Lessons from the Climate Anxiety Counseling Booth: How to Live with Care and Purpose in an Endangered World  |  Kate Schapira  |  by Anna Farro Henderson
The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony  |  Annabelle Tometich  |  by Mark Massaro
Liberty Street: A Savannah Family, Its Golden Boy, and the Civil War  |  Jason K. Friedman  |  by Mike McClelland
Rabbit Heart: A Mother’s Murder, a Daughter’s Story  |  Kristine S. Ervin  |  by George Longenecker

FICTION/MIXED GENRE REVIEWS

Prairie, Dresses, Art, Other  |  Danielle Dutton  |  by Jonathon Atkinson
Proses: Incomparable Parables! Fabulous Fables! Cruel Tales!  |  Garrett Caples  |  by Oli Peters
Tidal Waters  |  Velia Vidal  |  by Diane Josefowicz
The Material  |  Camille Bordas  |  by Lori O’Dea
The Extinction of Irena Rey  |  Jennifer Croft  |  by Nancy Seidler
Landscapes  |  Christine Lai  |  by Alex Gurtis
Gretel and the Great War  |  Adam Ehrlich Sachs  |  by Seth Rogoff

POETRY REVIEWS

The Collected Poems of Delmore Schwartz  |  Delmore Schwartz  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
And Yet Held  |  T. De Los Reyes  |  by Alex Gurtis
Orders of Service: A Fugue  |  Willi Lee Kinard III  |  by Laura Berger
The Lady of Elche  | Amanda Berenguer  | by Daniel Byronson
Listening to the Golden Boomerang Return  |  CAConrad  |  by Greg Bem
Bad Mexican, Bad American  |  Jose Hernandez Diaz  |  by Gale Hemmann
The Sorrow Apartments  |  Andrea Cohen  |  by Bill Tremblay
Bright-Eyed  |  Sarah Sarai  |  by Jim Feast

COMICS REVIEWS

My Favorite Thing is Monsters, Book Two  |  Emil Ferris  |  by Paul Buhle

