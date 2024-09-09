Volume 29, Number 3, Fall 2024 (#115)

INTERVIEWS

Charlotte Mandell: The Immense Noise of Céline’s War | interviewed by Barbara Roether

Sally Franson: Big in Sweden | interviewed by Margaret LaFleur

Leslie Sainz: Shedding Histories: Cubans in Exile | interviewed by Olivia Q. Pintair

FEATURES

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

In Memoriam: Paul Auster | by Dennis Barone

In Memoriam: John Barth | by Neal Lipschutz

In Memoriam: Jerome Rothenberg | by John Bradley

A Look Back: Anthony Heilbut’s The Fan Who Knew Too Much | by Richard Kostelanetz

PLUS: Cover art by JoAnn Verburg

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Like Love: Essays and Conversations | Maggie Nelson | by Jeff Bursey

Cactus Country | Zoë Bossiere | by Erica Watson

Lessons from the Climate Anxiety Counseling Booth: How to Live with Care and Purpose in an Endangered World | Kate Schapira | by Anna Farro Henderson

The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony | Annabelle Tometich | by Mark Massaro

Liberty Street: A Savannah Family, Its Golden Boy, and the Civil War | Jason K. Friedman | by Mike McClelland

Rabbit Heart: A Mother’s Murder, a Daughter’s Story | Kristine S. Ervin | by George Longenecker

FICTION/MIXED GENRE REVIEWS

Prairie, Dresses, Art, Other | Danielle Dutton | by Jonathon Atkinson

Proses: Incomparable Parables! Fabulous Fables! Cruel Tales! | Garrett Caples | by Oli Peters

Tidal Waters | Velia Vidal | by Diane Josefowicz

The Material | Camille Bordas | by Lori O’Dea

The Extinction of Irena Rey | Jennifer Croft | by Nancy Seidler

Landscapes | Christine Lai | by Alex Gurtis

Gretel and the Great War | Adam Ehrlich Sachs | by Seth Rogoff

POETRY REVIEWS

The Collected Poems of Delmore Schwartz | Delmore Schwartz | by Patrick James Dunagan

And Yet Held | T. De Los Reyes | by Alex Gurtis

Orders of Service: A Fugue | Willi Lee Kinard III | by Laura Berger

The Lady of Elche | Amanda Berenguer | by Daniel Byronson

Listening to the Golden Boomerang Return | CAConrad | by Greg Bem

Bad Mexican, Bad American | Jose Hernandez Diaz | by Gale Hemmann

The Sorrow Apartments | Andrea Cohen | by Bill Tremblay

Bright-Eyed | Sarah Sarai | by Jim Feast

COMICS REVIEWS

My Favorite Thing is Monsters, Book Two | Emil Ferris | by Paul Buhle

