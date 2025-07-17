Please join us to celebrate 30 years of Rain Taxi with a stunning exhibit that will take you behind the covers of our unique literary organization!

Open Book

1011 Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

October 3 through November 16

Free and open to the public!

Exhibit Opening Party: Tuesday, October 7, 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Back in March 2020, Rain Taxi set up an exhibit to celebrate our 25th anniversary, but the pandemic had other ideas. As this year marks 30 years of Rain Taxi championing aesthetically adventurous literature, we’re doing it again, only 20% bigger! Our 30th Anniversary Exhibit is a visual cornucopia culled from our three decades of existence—covers and other artwork, chapbooks and broadsides, posters and photographs, and even author letters and other ephemera that give a sneak peek at our behind-the-scenes action. Save the date for the exhibit's Opening Reception on Tuesday, October 7, with drinks, toasts, special guests, and more—free to attend, register below!

