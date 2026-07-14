Jeffrey Cyphers Wright

Xanadu Press ($28)

by Kieron Murphy

Erato has always been a busy girl. One of the Nine Muses of ancient Greek lore, she ruled over lyric poetry and inspired lovers to pen countless romantic songs. These days, she keeps up with the times, managing her overflowing text feed by replying to supplicants with words befitting a legendary cypherpunk with a cryptocurrency all her own. She was born from the union of Zeus and Mnemosyne, the goddess of memory, who granted speech to humans—so she knows a thing or two about being an influencer.

In Erato’s Inbox, Jeffrey Cyphers Wright tells us in a preface that he wanted to “write from her viewpoint, as opposed to writing about her.” He also notes that we have precious few fragments from ancient texts, such as those of Sappho, on which to base our understanding of what Erato meant to the “ghostly voices” of antiquity. But these bits and pieces are enough for him to offer “a negative space or vacuum” to bring this muse’s messages through the centuries. “Erato herself is timeless,” states Wright.

The book is constructed as a series of imagined inquiries, over the course of one week, by Erato’s many admirers—male and female, ancient and modern. These suitors anachronistically express their “affection and everlasting lust”; she replies to her would-be lovers in extraordinarily rich fragments, her words “especially loose-lipped and bawdy” (she’s related to Eros, after all). Under the username ’Muser, she spits out innuendos such as, “Use me, Mister, as your inside guide. We can make each other come alive.” She doubles down on ribald double-entendre whenever possible. Although she’s the queen of odes, she’s nobody’s strophe wife.

We get the word “lyrical” from the musical instrument Erato mastered; most refer to it as a lyre, but its proper name is a kithara, and it’s the instrument from which all guitars emerged. So, she’s also the first rock star. And Wright makes sure we know that her tastes run more alternative these days than any other genre, placing her squarely in the Downtown Scene with cultural references from Tompkins Square to the Howl! poetry club.

Erato’s replies come in punchy bunches, saturated with signifiers. In “Reply All” she begins, “Dear Lovers, ‘Cross star strewn stretches of time: I open for your eyes, my inbox—and my outbox—to share with you my musings,” before the floodgates open further:

I am a contranym from way back, e.g., sanction.

Wind up. Bolt. Buckle. Cleave.

I can be your counter threshold sieve. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . I offer a remnant of the permanent

to whoever pens a pennant on love’s imminence. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . My lover’s tongue is a tonic

whose lyrics are a potion.

This picaresque romp through the ages is wonderfully choreographed by Barbara Rosenthal, using AI-generated artwork that combines surrealism with bright humor. The collaborators used the DALL-E engine from OpenAI to create images for every page, using prompts such as: “Guitar fingers nailing the light in a garden of violets.” The combination of talents produces a book that is as fun as it is heroic.