A Minnesota Book(ish) Miscellany

An essential reference for any booklover!

46 pp, perfect bound
published 2024

Minnesota is famous as a haven for literary genius. In this miscellany, you’ll find many of the puzzle pieces that explain why! From random lists to booksellers of uncommon distinction to a writers hall of fame, this compilation is guaranteed to inform, annoy, and delight!

$10 plus $4 shipping (Domestic U.S.)

$10 plus $10 shipping (International)

About the Compiler:

Chris Barsanti is a writer, editor, and consultant. He is the author of several books including Six Seasons and a Movie: How Community Broke Television (co-written with Brian Cogan and Jeff Massey) and the creator of The Writer’s Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2025. A member of National Book Critics Circle and the Online Film Critics Society, Barsanti writes on the semi-regular for Publishers WeeklyThe Minnesota Star-TribuneSlant MagazineRain Taxi Review of Books, and PopMatters. He also writes about movies at Eyes Wide Open and has been published in places such as the Chicago TribuneIn These TimesThe Hollywood Reporterand The Millions.