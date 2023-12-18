Volume 28, Number 4, Winter 2023 (#112)

To purchase issue #112 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Lynn Levin: Playthings of Chaos  |  interviewed by Carolyne Wright
Elizabeth Metzger: In Two Separate Rooms, Breathing  |  interviewed by Tiffany Troy
Marty Cain: Pastoral Politics  |  interviewed by J. B. Stone

FEATURES

If and Only If  |  by Scott F. Parker
A Personal View: The Writer as Publisher  |  by David Stromberg
A Look Back: Bright Lights, Big City  |  by Neal Lipschutz
The New Life  |  a comic by Gary Sullivan

Plus cover art by John Schuerman

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Radical: A Life of My Own  |  Xiaolu Guo  |  by Nancy Seidler
Bruno Schulz: An Artist, A Murder, and the Hijacking of History  |  Benjamin Balint  |  by W. C. Bamberger
The Bible and Poetry  |  Michael Edwards  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
The Sphinx and the Milky Way: Selections from the Journals of Charles Burchfield  |  Charles Burchfield  |  by Eric Bies
Wildflower  |  Aurora James  |  by Connie Mitchell

FICTION REVIEWS

Charles Portis: Collected Works  |  Charles Portis  |  by Mark Dunbar
Notes from the Trauma Party  |  Michael Keen  |  by Alec Witthohn
The Belan Deck  |  Matt Bucher   |  by Chris Via
Maddalena and the Dark  |  Julia Fine  |  by Rachel Slotnick
Retrospective  |  Juan Gabriel Vásquez  |  by Jesse Tangen-Mills
What Falls Away  |  Karin Anderson  |  by Eleanor J. Bader
Harboring  |  James Sullivan  |  by Allan Vorda

POETRY REVIEWS

Negro Mountain  |  C. S. Giscombe  |  by Matthew Kirby
When I Reach for Your Pulse  |  Rushi Vyas  |  by Dale Cottingham
Late Epistle  |  Anne Myles  |  by AE Hines
Broken Glosa: An Alphabet Book of Post-Avant Glosa  |  Stephen Bett  |  by Joe Safdie
The Exhalation Therapist / Breathe A Wor(l)d  |  Patrick Lawler  |  by Tara Ballard
Hope as a Construction: New and Selected Poems  |  David Adams 
|  by Ellen M. Taylor
Until We Talk  |  Darrell Bourque and Bill Gingles  |  by D. O. Moore
Standing in the Forest of Being Alive  |  Katie Farris  |  by Jeffrey Careyva
Nice Nose  |  Buck Downs  |  by Simon Schuchat

MIXED GENRE REVIEWS

Poets on the Road  |  Maureen Owen and Barbara Henning  |  by Kit Robinson
Poetechinics / Poetécnicas: Designs from the New World  |  Yaxkin Melchy  
|  by kathy wu

COMICS REVIEWS

My Picture Diary  |  Fujiwara Maki  |  by Jeff Alford

To purchase issue #112 using Paypal, click here.
To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.