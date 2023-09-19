VOLUME 28, NUMBER 3, FALL 2023 (#111)

To purchase issue #111 using Paypal, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Ronnie Pontiac and American Metaphysical Religion | by Zack Kopp

Grant Maierhofer: Keeping the Circulating Happening | by Alex Kies

Amanda Gunn: Black Pleasure vs. Black Joy | by Eileen G’Sell

FEATURES

If and Only If: Imaginary books reviewed | by Scott F. Parker

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

Remembering Brian O’Doherty (1928–2022) | by Richard Kostelanetz

PLUS: Cover art by Korynn Newville

NONFICTION/ART REVIEWS

Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Thinking, Inquiry, and Hope | Sarah Bakewell | by John Toren

Quantum Criminals: Ramblers, Wild Gamblers, And Other Sole Survivors from the Songs of Steely Dan | Alex Pappedemas and Joan LeMay | by Angelo Gentile

The Tribe: Portraits of Cuba | Carlos Manuel Álvarez | by Jesus Francisco Sierra

Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City: A Memoir | Jane Wong | by Genevieve Hartman

Soundwriting: A Guide to Making Audio Projects | Tanya K. Rodrigue and Kyle D. Stedman | by Cam Miller

Jean Conner: Collage | Rory Padeken, ed.

Mina Loy: Strangeness is Inevitable | Jennifer R. Gross, Ann Lauterbach, Roger L. Conover, & Dawn Ades, eds.

Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer | Diana Seave Greenwald | by Patrick James Dunagan

FICTION REVIEWS

Solenoid | Mircea Cărtărescu | by Garin Cycholl

Design Flaw | Hugh Sheehy | by Justin Courter

Opium and Other Stories | Géza Csáth | by Zoe Berkovitz

The English Experience | Julie Schumacher | by Eleanor J. Bader

Welcome Me To The Kingdom | Mai Nardone | by Nick Hilbourn

Nothing Special | Nicole Flattery | by Neil Serven

As Far As You Can Go Before You Have To Come Back | Alle C. Hall | by Sandra Hager Eliason

POETRY REVIEWS

The Loveliest Vowel Empties: Collected Poems | Meret Oppenheim | by John Bradley

Gala | Lynne Shapiro | by Patrick Pritchett

Roadmap: A Choreopoem | Monica Prince | by Alex Carrigan

The Dragonfly | Amelia Rosselli | by Greg Bem

40 Weeks | Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach | by Gale Hemmann

Whatever’s Forbidden the Wise | Anthony Madrid | by David Brazil

Diaries of a Terrorist | Christopher Soto | by Walter Holland

Good Grief, The Ground | Margaret Ray | by Joanna Acevedo

COMICS REVIEW

The Planetoid and Other Stories | Joe Orlando and Al Feldstein | by Paul Buhle

