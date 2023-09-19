VOLUME 28, NUMBER 3, FALL 2023 (#111)

To purchase issue #111 using Paypal, click here.
INTERVIEWS
Ronnie Pontiac and American Metaphysical Religion | by Zack Kopp
Grant Maierhofer: Keeping the Circulating Happening | by Alex Kies
Amanda Gunn: Black Pleasure vs. Black Joy | by Eileen G’Sell
FEATURES
If and Only If: Imaginary books reviewed | by Scott F. Parker
The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan
Remembering Brian O’Doherty (1928–2022) | by Richard Kostelanetz
PLUS: Cover art by Korynn Newville
NONFICTION/ART REVIEWS
Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Thinking, Inquiry, and Hope | Sarah Bakewell | by John Toren
Quantum Criminals: Ramblers, Wild Gamblers, And Other Sole Survivors from the Songs of Steely Dan | Alex Pappedemas and Joan LeMay | by Angelo Gentile
The Tribe: Portraits of Cuba | Carlos Manuel Álvarez | by Jesus Francisco Sierra
Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City: A Memoir | Jane Wong | by Genevieve Hartman
Soundwriting: A Guide to Making Audio Projects | Tanya K. Rodrigue and Kyle D. Stedman | by Cam Miller
Jean Conner: Collage | Rory Padeken, ed.
Mina Loy: Strangeness is Inevitable | Jennifer R. Gross, Ann Lauterbach, Roger L. Conover, & Dawn Ades, eds.
Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer | Diana Seave Greenwald | by Patrick James Dunagan
FICTION REVIEWS
Solenoid | Mircea Cărtărescu | by Garin Cycholl
Design Flaw | Hugh Sheehy | by Justin Courter
Opium and Other Stories | Géza Csáth | by Zoe Berkovitz
The English Experience | Julie Schumacher | by Eleanor J. Bader
Welcome Me To The Kingdom | Mai Nardone | by Nick Hilbourn
Nothing Special | Nicole Flattery | by Neil Serven
As Far As You Can Go Before You Have To Come Back | Alle C. Hall | by Sandra Hager Eliason
POETRY REVIEWS
The Loveliest Vowel Empties: Collected Poems | Meret Oppenheim | by John Bradley
Gala | Lynne Shapiro | by Patrick Pritchett
Roadmap: A Choreopoem | Monica Prince | by Alex Carrigan
The Dragonfly | Amelia Rosselli | by Greg Bem
40 Weeks | Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach | by Gale Hemmann
Whatever’s Forbidden the Wise | Anthony Madrid | by David Brazil
Diaries of a Terrorist | Christopher Soto | by Walter Holland
Good Grief, The Ground | Margaret Ray | by Joanna Acevedo
COMICS REVIEW
The Planetoid and Other Stories | Joe Orlando and Al Feldstein | by Paul Buhle
