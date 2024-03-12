Rain Taxi Volume 29, Number 1, Spring 2024 (#113)

INTERVIEWS

Darryl Pinckney: The Women Who Shaped Him  |  interviewed by William Corwin
Jody Hobbs Hesler: Atonement Is Not Transactional  |  interviewed by Sharon Harrigan
Dorothea Lasky: Why Horror  |  interviewed by Zachary Pace
Patty Crane: Hues of Translation  |  interviewed by Dennis Maloney

FEATURES

Travels in Eurasia: Three Books by Erika Fatland  |  by Rasoul Sorkhabi
The New Life |  a comic by Gary Sullivan
A Personal View: Poetry Lost and Found  |  by Dennis Barone
A Look Back: Mean Spirit  |  Linda Hogan  |  by Robbie Orr

Plus cover art by Noah Lawrence-Holder

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Dear Jean Pierre  |  David Wojnarowicz  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
Cosmic Scholar: The Life and Times of Harry Smith  |  John Szwed  |  by Richard Kostelanetz
The Rigor of Angels: Borges, Heisenberg, Kant, and the Ultimate Nature of Reality  |  William Egginton |  by David Brizer
The Upside-Down World: Meetings with the Dutch Masters  |  Benjamin Moser  |  by Allan Vorda
New Voices: Contemporary Writers Confronting the Holocaust  |  Howard Debs and Matthew Silverman, eds.  |  by Gale Hemmann

FICTION REVIEWS

The Pole  |  J. M. Coetzee  |  by Thomas Rain Crowe
The Flounder and Other Stories  |  John Fulton  |  by Patti Jazanoski
Natural Causes  |  Nina Lykke  |  by Jeff Bursey
I Hear You’re Rich  |  Diane Williams  |  by Jon Cone
Child Craft  |  Amy Cipolla Barnes  |  by Nick Hilbourn
Research Randy and the Mystery of Grandma’s Half-Eaten Pie of Despair  |  Tom Lucas  |  by Jason Harris
The Narrow Road Between Desires  |  Patrick Rothfuss  |  by J Johnson
All the Ways We Lied  |  Aida Zilelian  |  by Mary Lannon

POETRY REVIEWS

The Collected Poems of Anselm Hollo |  Anselm Hollo  |  by Patrick James Dunagan
Disease of Kings  |  Anders Carlson-Wee  |  by Christopher Locke
A Place Beyond Shame  |  Ed Steck |  by Joseph Fritsch
School of Instructions  |  Ishion Hutchinson  |  by Abby Walthausen
Divination with a Human Heart Attached  |  Emily Stoddard  |  by Deborah Bacharach
The Art of Bagging  |  Joshua Gottlieb-Miller  |  by Rosanna Young Oh
Hell, I Love Everybody: The Essential James Tate  |  James Tate  |  by Ryan Cook
Choosing To Be Simple: Collected Poems of Tao Yuanming  |  Tao Yuanming  |  by John Bradley
Hope is Tanning on a Nudist Beach | Ethel Barja  |  by Ali Kulez

COMICS REVIEWS

Impossible People: A Completely Average Recovery Story  |  Julia Wertz  |  by Greg Baldino

