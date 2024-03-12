Rain Taxi Volume 29, Number 1, Spring 2024 (#113)

To purchase issue #113 using Paypal, click here.

To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.

INTERVIEWS

Darryl Pinckney: The Women Who Shaped Him | interviewed by William Corwin

Jody Hobbs Hesler: Atonement Is Not Transactional | interviewed by Sharon Harrigan

Dorothea Lasky: Why Horror | interviewed by Zachary Pace

Patty Crane: Hues of Translation | interviewed by Dennis Maloney

FEATURES

Travels in Eurasia: Three Books by Erika Fatland | by Rasoul Sorkhabi

The New Life | a comic by Gary Sullivan

A Personal View: Poetry Lost and Found | by Dennis Barone

A Look Back: Mean Spirit | Linda Hogan | by Robbie Orr

Plus cover art by Noah Lawrence-Holder

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Dear Jean Pierre | David Wojnarowicz | by Patrick James Dunagan

Cosmic Scholar: The Life and Times of Harry Smith | John Szwed | by Richard Kostelanetz

The Rigor of Angels: Borges, Heisenberg, Kant, and the Ultimate Nature of Reality | William Egginton | by David Brizer

The Upside-Down World: Meetings with the Dutch Masters | Benjamin Moser | by Allan Vorda

New Voices: Contemporary Writers Confronting the Holocaust | Howard Debs and Matthew Silverman, eds. | by Gale Hemmann

FICTION REVIEWS

The Pole | J. M. Coetzee | by Thomas Rain Crowe

The Flounder and Other Stories | John Fulton | by Patti Jazanoski

Natural Causes | Nina Lykke | by Jeff Bursey

I Hear You’re Rich | Diane Williams | by Jon Cone

Child Craft | Amy Cipolla Barnes | by Nick Hilbourn

Research Randy and the Mystery of Grandma’s Half-Eaten Pie of Despair | Tom Lucas | by Jason Harris

The Narrow Road Between Desires | Patrick Rothfuss | by J Johnson

All the Ways We Lied | Aida Zilelian | by Mary Lannon

POETRY REVIEWS

The Collected Poems of Anselm Hollo | Anselm Hollo | by Patrick James Dunagan

Disease of Kings | Anders Carlson-Wee | by Christopher Locke

A Place Beyond Shame | Ed Steck | by Joseph Fritsch

School of Instructions | Ishion Hutchinson | by Abby Walthausen

Divination with a Human Heart Attached | Emily Stoddard | by Deborah Bacharach

The Art of Bagging | Joshua Gottlieb-Miller | by Rosanna Young Oh

Hell, I Love Everybody: The Essential James Tate | James Tate | by Ryan Cook

Choosing To Be Simple: Collected Poems of Tao Yuanming | Tao Yuanming | by John Bradley

Hope is Tanning on a Nudist Beach | Ethel Barja | by Ali Kulez

COMICS REVIEWS

Impossible People: A Completely Average Recovery Story | Julia Wertz | by Greg Baldino

To purchase issue #113 using Paypal, click here.

To become a member and get quarterly issues of Rain Taxi delivered to your door, click here.