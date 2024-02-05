Rain Taxi's Virtual 2024 AWP Sale

Wednesday, February 7 – Monday, February 12
We're sorry we can’t be at this year's AWP Book Fair in person, but we are there in spirit! In honor of the annual gathering, we’re offering all readers across the land great discounts on select Rain Taxi chapbooks, broadsides, and wearables — and a special membership offer too, celebrating our upcoming 113th print issue! See below for info, and whether you’re in Kansas City or on the fringe of the nation, treat yourself to some literary love.
OUR 2024 SALE MERCH:
CHAPBOOKS
shipped carefully in cardboard mailers
The Meteor by James Tate
Published in the wake of the poet’s death in 2015, this special oversized chapbook collects nineteen posthumous poems, a soaring testament to his genius right up to the end.
Normally $20, now only $15 (plus $4 shipping in the U.S.)
44 pages, perfect bound
letterpress cover printed in metallic silver and fireball red.
Limited edition of 336 copies.
Published April 2016
The Switch
by Stephen Dixon
A harrowing tale of disability and empathy by a master of prose fiction, with illustrations by the author.
Normally $10, now only $6
(plus $4 shipping in U.S.)
Smiling in an Old Photograph
by Kim Ki-taek
A stunning selection of verse by a revered South Korean poet, translated by Ed Bok Lee and Yang Eun Mi.
Normally $10, now only $6
(plus $4 shipping in U.S.)
BROADSIDES
shipped carefully in cardboard tubes
The Unusual Ratio of Banality to Wonder
by Dara Barrois/Dixon
This broadside-poster features a remarkable long poem by Dara Barrois/Dixon (then Dara Wier)—an ars poetica for the 21st Century that will enhance any room.
Normally $15, now only $10
(plus $4 shipping)
19" wide x 28" high, 80# stock, full color. Limited edition of 100.
Paul Auster Broadside
This broadside, an excerpt from Paul Auster's novel 4 3 2 1, was letterpress printed on the occasion of Auster's appearance in the Rain Taxi Reading Series in February 2017.
Normally $100, now only $60
(includes free shipping in the U.S.)
Limited edition, letter press broadside measures 14" x 11". Limited to 75 copies. Each copy is SIGNED by the author.
Michael Ondaatje Broadside
This broadside, an excerpt from Michael Ondaatje’s novel Warlight, was letterpress printed on the occasion of Ondaatje's appearance in the Rain Taxi Reading Series in May 2018.
Normally $100, now only $60
(includes free shipping in the U.S.)
Limited edition letterpress broadside, measures 11" x 15". Limited to 60 copies. Each copy is SIGNED by the author.
WEARABLES
Rain Taxi Brain Cozy
Keep all the good ideas in your head with this sizzling beanie we’ve dubbed a brain cozy! Normally $10, now only $8! (plus $3 shipping in the U.S.)
Typography Edition Tee
Our newest t-shirt features a design by famed indie musician-cartoonist-artist Zak Sally.
Normally $20, now only $16 (plus $4 shipping in the U.S.)
Unisex tee available in sizes small, medium, large, and extra-large.