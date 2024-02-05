Rain Taxi's Virtual 2024 AWP Sale

Wednesday, February 7 – Monday, February 12

We're sorry we can’t be at this year's AWP Book Fair in person, but we are there in spirit!  In honor of the annual gathering, we’re offering all readers across the land great discounts on select Rain Taxi chapbooks, broadsides, and wearables — and a special membership offer too, celebrating our upcoming 113th print issue!  See below for info, and whether you’re in Kansas City or on the fringe of the nation, treat yourself to some literary love. 

OUR 2024 SALE MERCH:

CHAPBOOKS

shipped carefully in cardboard mailers

The Meteor by James Tate

Published in the wake of the poet’s death in 2015, this special oversized chapbook collects nineteen posthumous poems, a soaring testament to his genius right up to the end. 
Normally $20, now only $15 (plus $4 shipping in the U.S.)

44 pages, perfect bound
letterpress cover printed in metallic silver and fireball red.
Limited edition of 336 copies.
Published April 2016

Buy The Meteor

The Switch
by Stephen Dixon

A harrowing tale of disability and empathy by a master of prose fiction, with illustrations by the author. 
Normally $10, now only $6 
(plus $4 shipping in U.S.)

Buy The Switch

Smiling in an Old Photograph
by Kim Ki-taek

A stunning selection of verse by a revered South Korean poet, translated by Ed Bok Lee and Yang Eun Mi. 
Normally $10, now only $6 
(plus $4 shipping in U.S.)

Buy Smiling
for other Rain Taxi chapbooks, see here!

BROADSIDES

shipped carefully in cardboard tubes

The Unusual Ratio of Banality to Wonder
by Dara Barrois/Dixon

This broadside-poster features a remarkable long poem by Dara Barrois/Dixon (then Dara Wier)—an ars poetica for the 21st Century that will enhance any room. 
Normally $15, now only $10 
(plus $4 shipping)

19" wide x 28" high, 80# stock, full color. Limited edition of 100.

Buy the Poster

Paul Auster Broadside

This broadside, an excerpt from Paul Auster's novel 4 3 2 1, was letterpress printed on the occasion of Auster's appearance in the Rain Taxi Reading Series in February 2017. 
Normally $100, now only $60 
(includes free shipping in the U.S.)

Limited edition, letter press broadside measures 14" x 11". Limited to 75 copies. Each copy is SIGNED by the author.

Buy Auster Broadside

Michael Ondaatje Broadside

This broadside, an excerpt from Michael Ondaatje’s novel Warlight, was letterpress printed on the occasion of Ondaatje's appearance in the Rain Taxi Reading Series in May 2018. 
Normally $100, now only $60 
(includes free shipping in the U.S.)

Limited edition letterpress broadside, measures 11" x 15". Limited to 60 copies. Each copy is SIGNED by the author.

Buy Ondaatje Broadside
for other Rain Taxi broadsides, see here!

WEARABLES

Rain Taxi Brain Cozy

Keep all the good ideas in your head with this sizzling beanie we’ve dubbed a brain cozy! Normally $10, now only $8! (plus $3 shipping in the U.S.)

Buy the Brain Cozy

Typography Edition Tee

Our newest t-shirt features a design by famed indie musician-cartoonist-artist Zak Sally. 
Normally $20, now only $16 (plus $4 shipping in the U.S.)

Unisex tee available in sizes small, medium, large, and extra-large.

Choose Size

BECOME A MEMBER

All the printed beauties above stem from the thing we love printing the most: our quarterly magazine championing aesthetically adventurous literature.  Become a Rain Taxi member during our Virtual AWP sale, and you’ll get an extra issue of Rain Taxi Review of Books delivered to your door—that’s five issues for the price of four!
Become a Member Now!