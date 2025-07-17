Please join us to celebrate 30 years of Rain Taxi with an exhibit of all things Rain Taxi—issues, cover art, chapbooks, broadsides, ephemera, and more!
Open Book
1011 Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
October 3 through November 16
Exhibit Opening Party: Tuesday, October 7, 6:00 – 9:00 pm
Free and open to the public!
Back in March 2020, Rain Taxi set up an exhibit to celebrate our 25th anniversary, but the pandemic had other ideas. The show shut down before it even opened, so we're trying again this fall.
Please check back for more information about our Opening Night party on Tuesday, October 7—we promise it will be fun! Please RSVP for this free event below:
Rain Taxi 30th Anniversary Opening Night Party
Join us on Tuesday, October 7 for a fun-filled evening of celebrating Rain Taxi's 30th year of championing aesthetically adventurous literature!